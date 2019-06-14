Errors cost LumberKings
Clinton starter George Soriano pitched a complete game Friday, surrendering no earned runs or walks while striking out seven.
It still wasn't enough to get Soriano (0-5) his first win of the season.
A pair of costly errors led to three Cedar Rapids runs as the Kernels topped the LumberKings 3-1.
Cedar Rapids starter Josh Winder (5-1) and reliever Derek Molina scattered eight hits as Clinton's lone run came on Jerar Encarnacion's 10th home run of the season.
Encarnacion, Will Banfield and Zach Scott all had two hits for the LumberKings.