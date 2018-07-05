A pair of first inning errors by Clinton led to three Kane County runs, a deficit the LumberKings could not overcome in their 4-1 loss Thursday.
After the Cougars opened the first with a pair of singles, Clinton had Kane County leadoff hitter Gabriel Maciel picked off of second, but a throwing error by shortstop Johnny Adams allowed Maciel to score and Jasrado Chisholm to advance to third.
Chisholm then scored and Yoel Yanqui reached first on a throwing error by Clinton catcher Juan Camacho. Yanqui later came around to score on a groundout.
Kane County starter Brian Shaffer (4-5) helped make that lead hold up, striking out nine LumberKings in six shutout innings.
Clinton got on the board on a Keegan McGovern single and a Dimas Ojeda RBI double in the seventh, and had a shot to rally in the ninth when Adams, Ojeda and Zach Scott drew walks to load the bases with two outs. However, Joseph Rosa flew out to left field to end the game.
Scott Boches (2-2) was the hard-luck loser for Clinton, surrendering just the three unearned runs in five innings.