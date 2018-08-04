The Clinton LumberKings committed four errors leading to four unearned runs in a 9-2 home loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday.
A throwing error by catcher Juan Camacho on a stolen base attempt by the Rattlers' Zach Clark set up Wisconsin's first run in the second inning, and Clinton starter Ryne Inman (3-8) hit a batter and gave up a two-run home run to Eddie Silva hit a two-run homer to stake the Rattlers to a 3-0 lead.
The wheels fell off for the LumberKings in the fifth when two errors and a wild pitch helped lead to four more Wisconsin runs to make it 7-0.
The LumberKings could get little off Wisconsin starter Christian Taugner (7-7), who gave up only one run in seven innings of work.
Joseph Rosa gave the home crowd a reason to cheer in the ninth with a solo home run, but it wasn't enough as Clinton dropped the opening game of the series.