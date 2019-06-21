Three errors yielded two unearned runs as the Quad-Cities River Bandits fell 4-2 to Beloit on Friday.
Trey Dawson's two-RBI double in the second inning staked the River Bandits to a quick lead, but the errors quickly swallowed up the lead.
Bandits starter R.J. Freure (4-2) hit Max Schuemann to lead off the inning. After a strikeout, Beloit No. 9 hitter Devin Foyle laid down a sacrifice bunt. A fielding error by Q-C catcher Cesar Salazar allowed Foyle to reach.
Salazar tried to pick Schuemann off at second, but throwing errors on the play by Salazar and right fielder Jonathan Lacroix allowed Schuemann to score and Foyle to move to third base.
He'd score from there on Cobie Vance's double to tie the game 2-2.
The Snappers took the lead for good in the next inning, as Logan Farrar's single scored John Jones and Anthony Churlin.
Neither team had any luck against the second half each team's tandem starting duo. The Bandits' Jonathan Bermudez gave up two hits and struck out four over four shutout innings. Beloit's Bryce Conley struck out seven Bandits over four scoreless frames of his own.
Before the game, pitcher Hunter Martin rejoined the River Bandits from triple-A Round Rock. Pitcher Yeremi Ceballos was sent to extended spring training to make room on the roster.
Martin has pitched for all four Houston full-season affiliates this season.