Two constants have guided the Quad-Cities River Bandits through the first half of the Midwest League season — an ever-evolving roster and consistent pitching.
"It doesn’t matter who is out there, the results have been the same," said pitcher Parker Mushinski, one of nine players on the River Bandits roster who took the field for Quad-Cities on opening day.
The River Bandits open the second half of the season with a seven-day homestand at 6:30 p.m. today against Beloit. Quad-Cities looks to build on a 40-30 start, which was good enough to win the first-half title in the Western Division by one game over Peoria and Clinton.
"There’s no reason no matter who is on the mound that they can’t continue to have the same type of success," pitcher Peter Solomon said. "It’s about believing in the system, trusting the coaches and then executing from one game to the next."
The results are easy to see.
The collective work of Quad-Cities pitchers dominates Midwest League pitching charts at the midseason break, leading the league in seven statistical categories starting with ownership of the strike zone.
River Bandits pitchers have struck out 714 batters through 70 games, 61 more strikeouts than the next-best effort in the league owned by Clinton and on pace to break the Midwest League record of 1,307 established last season by Fort Wayne.
There is value in the strikeout and in attempting to work the inner half of the zone, something that also leads to a few walks.
Opponents have drawn 280 of them this season, the second-most allowed by Midwest League pitchers and among the biggest areas for potential improvement in the second half.
Quad-Cities pitchers have also limited opponents to fewer hits (486), fewer runs (254) and fewer home runs (27) than any pitching staff in the league.
That has added up to a Midwest League-best collective earned run average of 2.94 and a share of the league lead with eight shutouts.
"When you are holding people to around three runs per game, it gives you a pretty good chance to win a lot of baseball games," Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey said.
"We’ve moved some guys up already, and I’m sure there will be more, but the guys who have stepped in continue to get the job done. Pitching and defense have been the story of our season."
Four of the five River Bandits who took the field at Tuesday’s Midwest League All-Star Game were pitchers, and three, All-Star starter Patrick Sandoval, Mushinski and Solomon, finished the first half with earned run averages below 3.00.
All three say there is some friendly internal competition within the pitching staff.
"When one guy has a great outing, you want to follow it up with a good outing of your own," Sandoval said. "It’s not pressure. It’s just wanting to do your part on the team."
Mushinski describes the group overseen by pitching coach Graham Johnson as "pretty relaxed" as they work from one outing to the next.
"We all get along really well, and most of us are pretty relaxed," Mushinski said. "There aren’t a lot of over-the-top guys here. We trust our stuff and have good confidence in ourselves to go out and compete. It helps knowing that you have a defense to back you up."
Solomon believes the roots of the success can be found before the first pitch of any game is thrown.
He sees it as a byproduct of the philosophy of the Houston organization, one which puts a premium on the strikeout as part of a developmental approach designed to lead to efficiency as pitchers progress through the system.
"We’re given a good plan to work with, not only game-by-game, but overall, and everybody here sticks to the plan," Solomon said. "We can see that it works. That makes buying into it an easy thing to do."
Mushinski sees teamwork as a factor as well.
"We’re here for each other, and I feel like that’s a big part of it, too," he said. "We like hanging around each other, working together, and at the end of the day it does make a difference. We know pitching and defense work well together with timely hits. It’s a combination that has won us a lot of games."