CEDAR RAPIDS — Three extra-base hits in the sixth inning paved the way to victory for the Quad Cities River Bandits on Saturday afternoon.

River Town homered, Gavin Cross tripled and Jack Pineda doubled in a three-run sixth inning as Quad Cities won for the third straight game, 5-3, over Cedar Rapids at PG Cares Field.

It was Town's first homer of the season, a solo shot to right field that gave Quad Cities a 2-1 lead. Cross had a triple later in the frame to score Jack Alexander, and Pineda ripped his third double of the season to plate Cross.

Quad Cities made it hold up despite committing two errors, recording only six hits and stranding nine baserunners.

Chandler Champlain worked five innings, yielded three earned runs and struck out five to record the win. Caden Monke, Anthony Simonelli and Wander Arias nailed it down with four combined shutout innings.

Ben Ross was 4-for-4 and Emmanuel Rodriguez smacked a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth for the Kernels, who started the season with five straight wins.

With Quad Cities leading 4-3 in the eighth, the River Bandits added an insurance run when Shervyen Newton scored on a balk. Quad Cities tallied the game's first run on a bases-loaded walk in the opening frame.

The River Bandits and Kernels wrap up the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday. Quad Cities returns home Tuesday night to start a six-game set with Wisconsin.