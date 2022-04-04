Familiar faces return to River Bandits

More than half of the 31 players assigned to the Quad Cities River Bandits’ season-opening roster are no strangers to Modern Woodmen Park.

Fifteen players assigned by the Kansas City Royals to its Midwest League affiliate were part of a Quad Cities team that won a league championship and finished with a 77-41 record a year ago and a 16th played for Burlington in the Midwest League in 2019.

The group includes seven players who were chosen in the top-10 rounds of baseball’s annual draft and four who according to MLB.com rank among Kansas City’s top-30 prospects.

Manager Brooks Conrad’s team opens its 132-game schedule on Friday at South Bend and will play its first home game on Tuesday, April 12, hosting Cedar Rapids in a 6:30 p.m. game that pairs opponents from the 2021 High-A Central League Championship Series.

The River Bandits return two outfielders, one infielder and one catcher from a year ago in addition to 11 pitchers who had at least a taste of competition for Quad Cities last season.

Among position players, outfielder Tyler Gentry saw the most experience with the River Bandits last season. The third-round pick of the Royals in 2020 out of the University of Alabama hit .259 over 44 games.

Outfielder Parker Bates, a ninth-round selection in the 2021 draft from Louisiana Tech University, batted .243 in 11 games for the River Bandits while catcher Kale Emshoff and infielder Tyler Tolbert saw action in eight and six games, respectively, for Quad Cities last season.

The River Bandits' top-ranked prospect is infielder Peyton Wilson, the 66th overall pick in the 2021 draft. The former Alabama infielder is ranked by MLB.com as the 15th-best prospect in the Royals’ organization.

Pitcher Noah Murdock, returning to the River Bandits after going 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA in seven outings last season, ranks 25th on Kansas City’s current prospect list.

Quad Cities catcher Luca Tresh, a 17th-round pick in 2021 from North Carolina State University, is ranked 28th and Gentry is 29th among Royals’ prospects.

In addition to Murdock, pitchers returning to the River Bandits include Christian Chamberlain, Mitch Ellis, Kasey Kalich, Emilio Marquez, Caden Monke, Yohanse Morel, Charlie Neuweiler, Anderson Paulino, Ruben Ramirez and Patrick Smith.

Monke, Kalich, Paulino and Ellis saw postseason action on the mound for Quad Cities - all in relief roles - while Morel and Ellis made the most appearances among returning River Bandits. Morel went 4-2 with two saves in 30 appearances and Ellis built an 8-2 record in 28 QC relief appearances.

Neuweiler is the most experienced starter returning, going 2-3 in 12 starts among 13 QC appearances.

The staff returning pitching coach Steve Luebber is working with includes 10 right-handed arms and six lefties.

Former Burlington infielder Morgan McCullough, a 22nd-round pick of the Anaheim Angels in 2019, returns to the revamped Midwest League with Quad Cities.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.