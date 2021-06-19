Fast start fuels Bandits to seventh straight win

To suggest Michael Massey helped the Quad Cities River Bandits get off to a quick start Saturday isn’t an understatement.

Massey had little choice, sliding under a first-inning tag attempt at home plate for an inside-the-park home run which sent Quad Cities on its way to a 6-2 victory over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.

Playing in front of 4,890 fans, the largest crowd of the season, the River Bandits tacked on two additional runs in both the second and third innings to open a 5-1 lead as their High A Central League win streak reached a season-high seven games.

"We struggled with that for a while, scoring runs early, but these last few games we’ve started to put some runs up early, putting some good swings on the ball, and hopefully that’s something we can continue," River Bandits manager Chris Widger said.

Massey and Jimmy Govern both homered for Quad Cities, which has recorded multiple home runs 10 times this season and won eight of those games.

Both helped set a tone, among eight hits Timber Rattlers starter Zach Mort allowed over a 4.1-inning start.

Massey put the River Bandits in front with one out in the bottom of the first, driving a ball toward the wall in right-center field.