Fast start fuels Bandits to seventh straight win

To suggest Michael Massey helped the Quad Cities River Bandits get off to a quick start Saturday isn’t an understatement.
Massey had little choice, sliding under a first-inning tag attempt at home plate for an inside-the-park home run which sent Quad Cities on its way to a 6-2 victory over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.
Playing in front of 4,890 fans, the largest crowd of the season, the River Bandits tacked on two additional runs in both the second and third innings to open a 5-1 lead as their High A Central League win streak reached a season-high seven games.
"We struggled with that for a while, scoring runs early, but these last few games we’ve started to put some runs up early, putting some good swings on the ball, and hopefully that’s something we can continue," River Bandits manager Chris Widger said.
Massey and Jimmy Govern both homered for Quad Cities, which has recorded multiple home runs 10 times this season and won eight of those games.
Both helped set a tone, among eight hits Timber Rattlers starter Zach Mort allowed over a 4.1-inning start.
Massey put the River Bandits in front with one out in the bottom of the first, driving a ball toward the wall in right-center field.
As Wisconsin center fielder Garrett Mitchell and right fielder Chad McClanahan converged while chasing it into the gap, the ball appeared to clip padding that covers the edges of rotating outfield advertising signs and ricocheted well out of reach along the warning track into right field.
From that point, the race was on.
Massey motored around the bases, arriving at home just in time to slide under the attempted tag of catcher Kekai Rios.
After Rios drove a run home with a double to tie the game in the top of the second, Govern quickly responded to put Quad Cities in front to stay.
He belted his second home run of the season with two outs in the bottom half of the inning, a blast to left-center that scored Jake Means who had reached on a one-out triple.
The River Bandits (27-13) added two more runs in the third inning when an Eric Cole single found the gap in right center.
Cole later drove home an insurance run in the seventh, driving a single off of the pitcher and into left center to score Massey, who had reached base on a leadoff walk.
Quad Cities finished with 11 hits, at least one coming in each inning.
“When you keep the pressure on, keep getting hits like that and force an opponent to keep thinking about the possibility of a stolen base, that’s great,’’ Widger said. “By the end of the game, those things usually add up.’’
Wisconsin cut into Quad Cities 5-1 lead in the fifth with the second of Thomas Dillard’s three hits, a single that scored David Hamilton.
River Bandits starter Anthony Veneziano left the bases full of Timber Rattlers in the fifth, evening his season record with his second straight victory.
"Anthony had a couple of bad breaks where he gave up a couple of infield hits but he kept right after people," Widger said. "Where early on he might have given up two, three runs, he’s figuring out how to get outs with runners in scoring position which is good to see."
Veneziano recorded the first eight of 16 strikeouts recorded by River Bandits pitchers in the victory.
It was an effort which saw Will Klein strike out six and give up one hit in two innings of work that Yohanse Morel followed by striking out the first two batters he faced in a pair of hitless innings.