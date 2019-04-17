CEDAR RAPIDS — If Quad-Cities River Bandits outfielder Jonathan Lacroix could find a postcard, he’d scribble something like this across the back.
"Having a good start to the season. Wish you were here."
Two weeks into the start of a season-opening road trip that will last at least another six games because of ongoing Mississippi River flooding in the vicinity of Davenport’s Modern Woodmen Park, Lacroix and the River Bandits are making the most of a situation they have no control over.
"We’d all like to be playing in front of our fans at home — it’s a great ballpark — but right now all we can do is come out and play wherever we are at," Lacroix said. "We have to keep working and make the most of every day."
The Montreal native, a 12th-round pick of the Astros in the 2017 draft out of Seminole State, is doing just that as he builds off of a strong finish he had while playing for Quad-Cities last season.
"Just keep grinding, keep the momentum going," Lacroix said. "It’s been a good start to the season, just how I hoped it would go."
After missing the 2017 season following foot surgery, Lacroix endured a slow start during 76 games with the River Bandits a year ago.
He did manage to raise his batting average 60 points from .196 to .256 over the final two months of the season and continued to work on his game in the Astros’ instructional league camp.
Lacroix left there with a training game plan for the offseason that had him ready to go when he arrived at spring training.
After training in his Canadian hometown during the offseason, it took him a couple of days to adjust to fly balls in the high, blue spring training skies above West Palm Beach.
"It always does, but after that I was good to go. It was a good camp and I felt ready when the season started," Lacroix said, adding he expected to return to the Midwest League to open the current season.
"I still have a lot of room to improve and a lot of work to do, and that’s where I’m at, trying to get that done."
Lacroix is off to a .333 start this season for the River Bandits, collecting hits in nine of his 11 games including a three-hit effort Monday against Cedar Rapids.
"I’m feeling good at the plate, seeing the ball well and playing with some confidence," Lacroix said.
He continues to work with River Bandits hitting coach Rafael Pena to gain consistency in his performance.
Development in swing decision and pitch recognition continue to be high on his list of priorities.
Being part of a team that ranks third in the league with a .253 team batting average doesn’t hurt.
"We have a lot of good hitters on this team. It took us a few days to get things going, but we’re going to be a team that can put some runs on the board," Lacroix said. "It’s a good situation to learn in, and that should help us all."
A Q-C twist: Lansing is putting its own spin on a promotion which originated with the River Bandits organization and continues to be a popular Quad-Cities attraction — showering a baseball field with things thrown out of a helicopter.
The Lugnuts will host a helicopter Easter egg drop prior to its Saturday home game against Dayton.
A total of 5,000 plastic eggs filled with candy will be dropped on the field from a passing helicopter before young fans are allowed on the field to claim them.
Quad-Cities has two helicopter drops on its promotional schedule for 2019, a candy drop and a toy car drop.
Battle Cats 2.0: A college wood-bat league will pay tribute to the Midwest League’s former Michigan Battle Cats franchise later this summer.
The Battle Creek Bombers will take the field as the Battle Cats for a July 19 game, a tribute to a franchise which called Battle Creek home from 1995-2006 before moving to Midland, Michigan, where it has since been known as the Great Lakes Loons.
Battle Cats jerseys and caps are planned, with jerseys to be auctioned off following the Northwoods League game.
Playing in Peoria: A pair of Peoria Chiefs swept the first weekly honors presented by the Midwest League this season.
Nolan Gorman, the Cardinals’ first-round pick in the 2018 draft, was named the league’s hitter of the week after batting .395 with four doubles, four homers and 13 RBI in the first 11 days of the season.
Peoria’s Tommy Parsons was named the Midwest League pitcher of the week. He won a pair of decisions, striking out nine batters and walking two while scattering five hits over 13.1 shutout innings to open the season.
Alumni report
Former Quad-Cities pitcher Joe Musgrove leads all of Major League Baseball with an earned run average of 0.81 after four outings, including three starts, for Pittsburgh.
The Pirates’ 6-foot-6 right-hander is 1-1 on the season with 21 strikeouts and 4 walks through his first 22 innings of work this season.
Musgrove dominated as part of the River Bandits opening-day roster in 2015. He posted a 4-1 record with Quad-Cities with an 0.70 ERA in five games before the Astros promoted him to high-A Lancaster in the California League. Musgrove struck out 23 batters and walked one in 25.2 innings for the Bandits.
River Bandits this week
Kane County at Peoria: Today-Friday, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, 1:15 p.m.
SS L.T. Tolbert and 2B Eddie Hernandez have been the Cougars’ top hitters, batting .312 and .310 respectively
At Peoria: Monday, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 12:05 p.m.
The top prospect in the Cardinals organization is Chiefs 3B Nolan Gorman, who is off to a .348 start at the plate.
LumberKings this week
Wisconsin: Today-Saturday, 6:30 p.m.
The Timber Rattlers’ team batting average has mirrored the weather, a chilly .201 for 15th in the league
Beloit: Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, noon; Wednesday, 11 a.m.
The LumberKings’ Jerar Encarnacion and the Snappers’ Lester Madden rank first and third in the league in hitting at .435 and .368 respectively