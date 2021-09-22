Fast-starting Bandits even series

“If felt good, the ball coming out of my hand. I was pretty juiced up. We’ve been waiting for these five games since June it seems like,’’ Veneziano said. “I didn’t have my best stuff, my slider wasn’t there, but my change-up was and my command of the fastball gave me a chance.’’

The remaining games of the series will be played at Modern Woodmen Park with the third and fourth games assured on Friday and Saturday beginning at 6:30 p.m. A fifth game, if necessary, would start at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

“We’re anxious to get home and earn some rings,’’ Veneziano said.

QC, which collected a franchise-record 144 home runs during the regular season, used the long ball to take an early lead.

Cedar Rapids starter Sean Mooney allowed just four baserunners over a three-inning start, but three scored on a pair of home runs which gave the River Bandits an early edge the Kernels couldn’t catch.

Maikel Garcia, who reached base five times and had a pair of hits, took first base on a walk to open the game and then stole second but he didn’t stay there for long.

Loftin clubbed a towering one-out home run onto the upper deck of a picnic area which sits above the 12-foot left field wall at Veterans Memorial Stadium.