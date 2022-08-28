Fast-starting Dragons rout Bandits

Trouble started at the top Sunday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.

Dayton leadoff batters reached base in seven innings and opened the door for four multi-run innings as the Dragons finished off a six-game series at Modern Woodmen Park with a fourth straight victory, routing Quad Cities, 11-2.

“When that first guy gets on, it makes it difficult, opens up a lot of things,’’ River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “You can get the run game going, create some issues. We were able to do that the first couple of games this week, but they’ve done the same to us the last few games.’’

Quad Cities avoided the shutout with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings, but not until after Dayton had taken an 8-0 lead midway through the third.

The River Bandits’ Darryl Collins collected one of the team’s five hits, extending his ongoing hitting streak to 16 games when he homered in the bottom of the sixth.

Collins, who has hit safely in every game he has played since joining Quad Cities from low-A Columbia, belted a one-out solo shot to right.

His homer came after Enrique Valdez ended the Dragons’ shutout hopes in the fifth with the first of his two hits, a two-out double to left-center that scored Jack Alexander after he reached on a leadoff single.

The Dragons tagged Quad Cities starter Chandler Champlain for three runs in the first inning, a pair in the second and three more in the third before Anthony Simonelli relieved him and teamed with Charlie Neuweiler to limit Dayton to two hits over the next 5.2 innings.

“Both (Simonelli) and Charlie looked good. It’s good to get both of those guys going and see them compete like that a couple of tough outings,’’ Conrad said. “That’s what you hope to see.’’

It’s what Conrad will be looking for in Champlain’s next outing after watching him give up eight runs on seven hits through 2.1 innings Sunday.

“He’s very early in his career and there will be days like this,’’ Conrad said. “It’s what you learn from it, how you use it to get better. I think he'll be fine.’’

Champlain fell behind Sunday when back-to-back doubles by Jose Torres and Michel Triana brought three runs across in the top of the first inning.

Dragons starter Sam Benschoter didn’t give Quad Cities an opportunity to answer.

The 6-foot-3 right hander who signed with the Reds a year ago as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State didn’t allow a baserunner through three innings.

Peyton Wilson opened the River Bandits’ half of the fourth by reaching on a walk and advancing when Parker Bates dropped Quad Cities’ first hit between three defenders in shallow center.

Benschoter, who took the loss in the series opener, struck out nine batters and walked just one over a five-inning start for the Dragons.

He enjoyed a comfortable lead throughout much of Sunday’s start.

Dayton extended its 3-0 lead after one inning in the second when Austin Hendrick drove a run home with a sacrifice fly and Noelvi Marte gave the Dragons a 5-0 lead with an RBI single.

Three more runs in the third off of Champlain put the game out of reach.

Triana brought the first home with a triple off the wall in center before the final two scored on singles by Steven Leyton and Michael Trautwein.

The Dragons added three final runs to their 8-2 lead on a pair of home runs off of Caden Monke in the ninth, a leadoff shot by Rece Hinds and a two-out homer by Leyton.

Quad Cities opens its final road series of the season at Beloit on Tuesday.

“We came into this week on a bit of a roll and have lost four straight. Hopefully we can get that turned around and make the most of these last two weeks,’’ Conrad said.