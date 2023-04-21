David Hollie continues to make himself at home with the Quad Cities River Bandits.
After hitting a triple and home run in his final two at-bats Thursday, Hollie delivered a game-winning double for Quad Cities in Friday’s 6-4 Midwest League win over Wisconsin at Modern Woodmen Park.
Hollie broke a 4-4 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-base hit that allowed the River Bandits, who started the season 0-5, to move to .500 on the year with their sixth win in seven games.
“The guy’s fearless," Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence since coming up here and I’m proud of what he’s done."
Hollie has now collected three extra-base hits among the five he has had in 13 at-bats with the River Bandits.
“He’s come up and given us a good spark. Give me 15 of him and I think we’d do alright. He’s a great kid, has a great attitude and this experience has been huge for him. To come up and contribute is big," Conrad said.
“You never know how a guy is going to respond, there’s so many factors, but he’s been clutch for us."
That proved to be kind of a theme for Quad Cities as it rallied twice to win for the third time in four games against the Timber Rattlers.
Gavin Cross and Cayden Wallace each homered early for the River Bandits, who ultimately needed a late rally.
The River Bandits’ deciding inning came after the Timber Rattlers overcame a 4-2 deficit in the top of the sixth.
Alex Hall belted his third two-run home run in the last two games in the top of the sixth, evening the score at 4-4.
In the seventh, a one-out single by Jack Alexander and an error on a fielder’s choice by Paxton Wallace positioned both to score when Hollie drove a double into left to put Quad Cities ahead to stay.
That came after the River Bandits played long ball early.
Cross blasted a pitch in the first inning well over the fence in right to give Quad Cities an early 1-0 lead. After Wisconsin pushed single runs across in the second and third innings, Cayden Wallace sent a two-out ball over the wall in center.
Wallace’s first home run of the season was a three-run shot that followed walks drawn by Paxton Wallace and Jack Pineda.
“Cross may have put one in the Mississippi, even if it is running a little high right now, and that was a huge three-run homer for Cayden, a big-time knock," Conrad said.
Quad Cities finished with just six hits in the game, one more than River Bandits pitchers Luinder Avilia, William Fleming and Anderson Paulino allowed while combining to strike out 14 batters while walking six.
“Another good outing for those guys. Avilia and Fleming were solid and Paulino had a little traffic in the ninth but worked out of it," Conrad said. “Overall, it was good night for those guys."
Wisconsin did threaten in the ninth when Darrien Miller reached on an error to open the inning and Jesus Chirinos followed with a one-out single.
A wild pitch moved both Ernesto Martinez, who had reached on a fielder’s choice, and pinch runner Terence Doston into scoring position before Paulino used a ground out and a strikeout to earn his third save in as many opportunities.