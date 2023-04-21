BANDITS BYTES

Three for all: Gavin Cross, Cayden Wallace and Carter Jensen continued something Friday they have done all season for Quad Cities -- they reached base.

The only trio of teammates in the Midwest League to have reached base safely in every game their team has played this season, Cross, Wallace and Jensen reached for the 12th game this season.

Cross homered and Wallace singled in the first inning to extend their streaks while Jensen added to his when he walked in the third inning.

Twice as nice: Home runs by Gavin Cross in the first inning and Cayden Wallace in the third gave the River Bandits their second multi-homer game of the season.

The River Bandits also homered twice in an April 12 game at Cedar Rapids.

On deck: Wisconsin at Quad Cities, Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Timber Rattlers, Tyler Woessner (2-0, 1.80 ERA); River Bandits, Chandler Champlain (1-1, 4.09)