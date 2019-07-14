SOUTH BEND, Ind. — A five-run fourth inning gave the Quad-Cities River Bandits a lead that lasted Sunday.
The River Bandits rallied for a 6-4 win over South Bend, evening the three-game series at one win apiece behind three-hit efforts from Freudis Nova and Ramiro Rodriguez.
Quad-Cities was trailing 2-0 when Grae Kessinger drew a walk from Cubs starter Riley Thompson to open what proved to be the deciding inning at Four Winds Field.
Kessinger advanced to third on a single through the right side by Cesar Salazar. Nova followed with a double, which scored Kessinger and moved Salazar to third.
Consecutive groundouts by Alex Holderbach and Jonathan Lacroix brought the tying and go-ahead runs across the plate.
With the bases empty, Austin Dennis reached on a walk and was on the move when Rodriguez belted a double to the gap in right center, giving Quad-Cities a 4-2 lead.
Alex McKenna followed with a double that extended the River Bandits' margin to 5-2.
Lacroix collected the River Bandits' fourth double of the game two innings later. Rodriguez brought him home with Quad-Cities' sixth run on a single up the middle.
Jose Rivera (5-3) struck out six batters and allowed two runs on four hits over six innings for the River Bandits.
Making his Midwest League debut, Luis DePaula used a double play to work out of a jam in the seventh inning but gave up two runs in the eighth before Devin Conn came in to work the ninth and walked the first two batters he faced.
Conn went on to earn his fifth save, though, retiring the Cubs on a lineout, a groundout and a strikeout.