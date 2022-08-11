Fleming gem helps Bandits to fourth straight win

William Fleming pitched his best game as a River Bandit and River Town hit his first home run for Quad Cities as the Bandits beat Cedar Rapids 6-1 at Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday night.

It’s the first time the Bandits (41-64) have won four straight games this season as the Kernels fell to 61-44.

Fleming (1-3, 4.93 ERA) threw seven scoreless innings, allowing five hits across 88 pitches with seven strikeouts and one walk.

It was Fleming’s first scoreless outing with the High-A club and first time throwing more than five innings. His longest outing followed his shortest start in last week’s 3 2/3 innings pitched in a loss against Wisconsin.

QC manager Brooks Conrad said Fleming had everything working in his best start with the team.

"That was fun to watch," Conrad said. "He was pumping on all cylinders, locating his fastball, had his off-speed stuff going, he was keeping guys off balance. They scattered a few hits off him, but was pitching to early contact; he made some quick outs."

QC out-hit the Kernels 8-6 and left seven CR runners on base.

Conrad said Fleming had shown flashes that a start like this was looming, and he remained confident ahead of putting it all together in his first win for QC.

"He hasn't really had the box scores ... but we all knew that was in him," Conrad said. "It showed tonight.

"He prepares really well, he works hard."

Fleming rode some early momentum as QC jumped on Kernels’ starting pitcher Travis Adams early and led 4-0 after the first inning. Tyler Tolbert tripled to leadoff the game and scored on a Darryl Collins sacrifice fly to make it 1-0. Juan Carlos Negret reached on a fielder’s choice to score Peyton Wilson before Town stepped to the plate.

The No. 5 hitter launched a two-run home run to put QC up 4-0 as he recorded a hit in his seventh straight game, following his first multi-hit game on Wednesday.

Conrad said Town and Collins have been great additions to the team with their recent callups. Collins went 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI. Tolbert also had two hits for QC.

Adams (0-2, 9.58 ERA) found some command after the first inning, giving up only a run-scoring balk in the third inning after he stepped off the mound for a third time without recording an out with Jack Alexander batting. He went five innings with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Alexander added to QC’s lead in the seventh with an RBI single to score Wilson to make it 6-0.

Harrison Beethe pitched a scoreless eighth before the Kernels broke the shutout to open the ninth as Kyler Fedko launched a no-doubt solo home run off of Caden Monke.

Conrad said good pitching has been the highlight of the recent win streak.

"Overall in the second half, the guys have made some really good adjustments," he said. "They're throwing a lot more strikes. Our offense has always been good enough to get the job done and obviously our defense has been outstanding all year."

QC returns to action Friday against the Kernels as Rylan Kaufman (1-5, 5.70 ERA) takes the mound opposite CR’s David Festa (6-2, 2.75).