Whenever continuing Mississippi River floodwaters and the neighboring Canadian Pacific Railroad allow, Midwest League baseball will return to Modern Woodmen Park.
That won’t be early next week, however.
The Quad-Cities River Bandits announced Tuesday that a series of three games against Cedar Rapids beginning next Monday has been moved to Cedar Rapids, adding to a string of home cancellations that could grow within the next day or two.
River Bandits general manager Jacqueline Holm said she expects to know within the “next couple of days’’ whether the team will have access to its stadium for a three-game series against Kane County that is scheduled to begin on April 18.
“We are doing our best to work with the City of Davenport, which is working with the railroad, in hopes of getting back into the ballpark as soon as possible,’’ Holm said. “We appreciate the patience fans are showing and we’re all looking forward to welcoming fans to Modern Woodmen Park as soon as possible.’’
Access to the facility remains the issue.
Flood protection has left Modern Woodmen Park unaffected by floodwaters which crested more than five feet over the flood stage of 15 feet earlier this week, but continued use of the neighboring rail line has made it impossible for a portable bridge to be installed to allow temporary access to the facility.
So far and including the three announced games next week, that has led to five Quad-Cities home games to be moved to other venues.
The team is currently in the midst of a scheduled nine-game road trip.
If Quad-Cities does not play at home next week, its next scheduled home game is April 25 against Clinton.
The three games that have been moved to Cedar Rapids’ Veterans Memorial Stadium next week have been scheduled for 6:35 p.m. starts and the River Bandits will be the home team for the entirety of the series.
Tickets for those games will be priced at $5 and will be available for online purchase at riverbandits.com or at the ticket windows in Cedar Rapids beginning today.
River Bandits season tickets and pre-purchased single-game tickets for those dates will be accepted in Cedar Rapids. As was the case for games moved to Burlington on April 4-5, fans who purchased tickets for the April 15-17 series against Cedar Rapids and do not travel to the games can exchange them for tickets to remaining 2019 River Bandits home games.