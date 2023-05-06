With flood protection enhancements helping keep the Mississippi River floodwaters flowing downstream, the Quad Cities River Bandits will play at home during the upcoming week as scheduled.

Actually, the Midwest League team will host an additional game at Modern Woodmen Park during a six-day homestand against Cedar Rapids that begins Tuesday.

A game that was postponed because of wet grounds in Cedar Rapids last month is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader in Davenport on Thursday.

“Seven games in six days, we’re good to go,’’ River Bandits general manager Paul Kleinhans-Schulz said.

With Quad Cities on the road the past two weeks for games at Lansing and Great Lakes, the River Bandits will not miss a single home game because of flooding in the river’s latest rise beyond its banks.

Mississippi River flooding which reached a crest of 21.51 feet in downtown Davenport on May 1 – topping flood stage by just over 6.5 feet – provided the first test of expanded flood protection at the 92-year-old ballpark that sits a long home run ball away from the river’s normal banks.

Existing flood protection was a blend of a grass berm built to protect the playing surface during a renovation of the ballpark prior to the 2005 season and an expanded series of flood panels erected in 2011 to protect the stadium structure and entry plaza.

That makeover left batting cage areas adjacent to the River Bandits’ clubhouse along the third line unprotected whenever the river flooded.

In 2021 as part of expanded facilities requirements which were required to keep Davenport among communities with affiliated minor-league baseball, expanded team facilities including new batting cages and training and meeting room space were added in the area where the old open-air batting cages sat beneath the stadium structure.

That recent project protects the new portion of the clubhouse and batting cages, consisting of approximately 160 feet of concrete foundations and permanent flood wall that is tied into the existing building foundations and floodwall system on the north side of the stadium.

The only area of the ballpark that remains unprotected is an enclosed parking lot for player's vehicles that was completed prior to the current season and a children's play area which was built outside of flood-protected areas behind a picnic garden beside the first-base line.

The entire flood protection system is designed to protect the facility to the height of a 250-year flood and Kleinhans-Schulz said it worked as designed during the recent river rise.

“The crew has been watering and mowing the field – it looks great – and the rest of the areas that are protected, everything is working the way it is supposed to. Walking through ballpark on a regular basis, there is no water, no issues,’’ Kleinhans-Schulz said.

“The city has done a good job of protecting its investment here and we’ll be good to go for baseball all of the upcoming week.’’

The River Bandits will host the Kernels for games at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, a 5:30 p.m. doubleheader on Thursday and a 1 p.m. game next Sunday.

Parking availability in lots surrounding Modern Woodmen Park will likely change as the upcoming week progresses, with additional spaces in the Florian Keen Parking Lot north of the ballpark opening as water recedes.

“We anticipate having spaces open up as the week progresses, but how quickly the river goes down will determine that,’’ Kleinhans-Schulz said.

Additional parking is available in nearby lots and on nearby streets as well as in city-owned ramps in downtown Davenport.

Sidewalks from the Western Avenue entrance to that lot off of River Drive and along Gaines Street to the ballpark entry are dry. An ADA-compliant ramp will allow access to the facility’s entry plaza.

While more fans are purchasing tickets online in this era, the River Bandits box office at Modern Woodmen Park will be open as usual from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays though the same entry path to the facility.