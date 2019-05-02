{{featured_button_text}}
050319-qct-flood-ks-021

Floodwaters from the Mississippi River surround Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday in Davenport. The River Bandits have moved three games scheduled for next week to Iowa City.

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM

With Davenport's River Drive remaining more river than drive, the Quad-Cities River Bandits will play at a new home on the road early next week.

Record Mississippi River flooding has prompted the team to move a three-game Midwest League series against Lansing beginning Monday to the University of Iowa's Banks Field.

The artificial surface on the Iowa City diamond will be the home field for the River Bandits for 6:35 p.m. games between the Astros and Blue Jays affiliates on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We will be opening the gates to the community free of charge for all three games," River Bandits general manager Jacqueline Holm said. "There will be no admission charged as our way of thanking the University of Iowa for hosting us."

Iowa last hosted the River Bandits on April 30, 2008, when flooding forced a series to be moved out of Davenport. Coincidentally, Lansing was also the opponent on that occasion.

Banks Field will be the sixth stadium Quad-Cities has called home this year in the month-old season, including the three games the River Bandits actually played at home last weekend.

Quad-Cities has also had nine home games shifted to Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Clinton and Peoria this season because of ongoing flood-related issues in Davenport.

Holm said only the Peoria facility was made available to Quad-Cities next week "because of other obligations" at the other fields.

After consultation with Astros, Blue Jays and Midwest League officials, it was decided to move the upcoming series to the Iowa facility.

While Modern Woodmen Park remains unimpacted by the flooding, access to the stadium was severed when flood waters topped 21 feet earlier this week, covering a temporary walkway outside the park designed to match the height of the recently elevated railroad tracks adjacent to the stadium.

That has forced the River Bandits front office staff to relocate for a second time to a conference room at the Downtown Davenport YMCA.

"We had a group outing (Thursday) afternoon and assisted in some flood relief efforts elsewhere downtown, but we will be back at the Y (Friday) morning," Holm said.

The Lansing series is the first part of what was to be a six-game homestand for the River Bandits, who are scheduled to host Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes in Davenport beginning next Thursday.

"If the river recedes enough that we can access the ballpark on River Drive and on the asphalt ramp, we would like to host that series," Holm said. "We will evaluate the situation Monday with the city of Davenport and make a decision on the Great Lakes series then."

Games next week on Tuesday and Wednesday were originally scheduled to be day games to accommodate students from area schools who participate in the River Bandits reading program.

Those outings will be rescheduled at a later date.

Fans holding tickets to games against Lansing may use them in Iowa City or exchange them for use at remaining 2019 home games once the team returns to Modern Woodmen Park.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags