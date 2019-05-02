With Davenport's River Drive remaining more river than drive, the Quad-Cities River Bandits will play at a new home on the road early next week.
Record Mississippi River flooding has prompted the team to move a three-game Midwest League series against Lansing beginning Monday to the University of Iowa's Banks Field.
The artificial surface on the Iowa City diamond will be the home field for the River Bandits for 6:35 p.m. games between the Astros and Blue Jays affiliates on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
"We will be opening the gates to the community free of charge for all three games," River Bandits general manager Jacqueline Holm said. "There will be no admission charged as our way of thanking the University of Iowa for hosting us."
Iowa last hosted the River Bandits on April 30, 2008, when flooding forced a series to be moved out of Davenport. Coincidentally, Lansing was also the opponent on that occasion.
Banks Field will be the sixth stadium Quad-Cities has called home this year in the month-old season, including the three games the River Bandits actually played at home last weekend.
Quad-Cities has also had nine home games shifted to Burlington, Cedar Rapids, Clinton and Peoria this season because of ongoing flood-related issues in Davenport.
Holm said only the Peoria facility was made available to Quad-Cities next week "because of other obligations" at the other fields.
After consultation with Astros, Blue Jays and Midwest League officials, it was decided to move the upcoming series to the Iowa facility.
While Modern Woodmen Park remains unimpacted by the flooding, access to the stadium was severed when flood waters topped 21 feet earlier this week, covering a temporary walkway outside the park designed to match the height of the recently elevated railroad tracks adjacent to the stadium.
That has forced the River Bandits front office staff to relocate for a second time to a conference room at the Downtown Davenport YMCA.
"We had a group outing (Thursday) afternoon and assisted in some flood relief efforts elsewhere downtown, but we will be back at the Y (Friday) morning," Holm said.
The Lansing series is the first part of what was to be a six-game homestand for the River Bandits, who are scheduled to host Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes in Davenport beginning next Thursday.
"If the river recedes enough that we can access the ballpark on River Drive and on the asphalt ramp, we would like to host that series," Holm said. "We will evaluate the situation Monday with the city of Davenport and make a decision on the Great Lakes series then."
Games next week on Tuesday and Wednesday were originally scheduled to be day games to accommodate students from area schools who participate in the River Bandits reading program.
Those outings will be rescheduled at a later date.
Fans holding tickets to games against Lansing may use them in Iowa City or exchange them for use at remaining 2019 home games once the team returns to Modern Woodmen Park.
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-8.jpg
South Shore Drive resident Ray Glazek puts on his rubber boots before driving to his flooded home along the Rock River, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-2.jpg
Steve Malmberg heads back to shore after checking on his boat docked in flooded Sunset Park and Marina, Thursday in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-13.jpg
South Shore Drive resident Will Rebman treks through floodwaters from the Rock River with his dog Sammy in his back pack, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-5.jpg
Floodwaters from the Mississippi River inundate a row of trees near Sunset Marina, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-1.jpg
Floodwaters from the Mississippi River encroach on the Sunset Park and Marina sign, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-4.jpg
Denise Browning, the Sunset Marina general manager, helps customers get out to their boats docked in the marina so they can try an prevent damage from the flooded Mississippi River, Thursday May 2, 2019, in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-6.jpg
A Sunset Marina crew help Ken Straman get out to his boat, docked in the marina, so he can determine the damage done to the boat by floodwaters from the Mississippi River, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Rock Island. Straman said, "I gambled with mother nature, and I lost ."
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-7.jpg
Sunset Lane/31st Avenue is overtaken by floodwaters from the Mississippi River, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Rock Island. The City of Rock Island announced on Thursday that, effective immediately, it was closing 31st Avenue at IIlinois Route 92 to thru traffic due to Mississippi River flooding.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-11.jpg
Ray Glazek, a South Shore Drive resident, drinks a beer in the yard of his sister's home after walking their to deliver her mail in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-3.jpg
A capsized boat rests in the floodwaters of the Mississippi River at Sunset Marina Thursday, in Rock Island.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-9.jpg
Ray Glazek, a South Shore Drive resident, drives through floodwater in front of his home in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-12.jpg
South Shore Drive resident Ray Glazek surveys his flooded backyard along the Rock River Thursday, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050219-mda-flood-swriflooding-10.jpg
South Shore Drive resident Will Rebman treks through floodwaters from the Rock River with his dog Sammy in his back pack, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Moline.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
050319-qct-flood-ks-001
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood water at the intersection of Pershing Avenue and E 2nd Street. Thursday. Lincoln's employer Hahn Ready Mix allowed him to take time off from work to volunteer ferrying people back and forth to their apartments and businesses affected by the flooding in downtown Davenport.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-002
Workers stand near the back entrance of the 1/2 Nelson restaurant as pumps continue pumping flood water from the basement of the new downtown Davenport business Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-003
A baseball glove sits on the roof of one vehicle and the trunk is open of another as they sit in Mississippi River flood waters behind the Peterson Paper Co. Apartments in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-004
Vehicles still sit in flood water next to the Peterson Paper Co. building on Pershing Ave in downtown Davenport, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-005
Vehicles still sit in flood water next to the Peterson Paper Co. building on Pershing Ave in downtown Davenport, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-006
Vehicles still sit in flood water in the parking lot next to the Peterson Paper Co. building in downtown Davenport, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-007
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood water while taking volunteer Donna Magnus to Dress for Success on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-008
Flooded out businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-009
Workers continue cleaning up their businesses on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-010
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Thursday, May 2, 2019. Lincoln's employer Hahn Ready Mix allowed him to take time off from work to volunteer ferrying people back and forth to their apartments and businesses affected by the flooding in downtown Davenport.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-011
Ryan Lincoln maneuvers his jon boat through flood water at the intersection of Pershing Ave and E 2nd St. Thursday, May 2, 2019. Lincoln's employer Hahn Ready Mix allowed him to take time off from work to volunteer ferrying people back and forth to their apartments and businesses affected by the flooding in downtown Davenport.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-012
Vehicles still sit in flood water next to the Peterson Paper Co. building on Pershing Ave in downtown Davenport, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-013
A baseball glove sits on the roof of one vehicle and the trunk is open of another as they sit in Mississippi River flood waters behind the Peterson Paper Co. Apartments in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-014
Ryan Lincoln, left maneuvers his jon boat through flood water while taking volunteer Donna Magnus to the back door of the Dress for Success location on E 2nd St. in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-015
A baseball glove sits on the roof of one vehicle and the trunk is open of another as they sit in Mississippi River flood waters behind the Peterson Paper Co. Apartments in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-016
Looking up Iowa St across Mississippi River flood waters in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-017
Workers stand near the back entrance of the 1/2 Nelson restaurant as pumps continue pumping flood water from the basement of the new downtown Davenport business Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-019
Using a jon boat City of Davenport workers ferry sandbags across Mississippi River flood waters to the Rivers Edge building Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-018
Flood water surrounds the Great River Brewery at the corner of Iowa and E 2nd Streets in downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-020
Downtown Davenport Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-021
Floodwaters from the Mississippi River surround Modern Woodmen Park on Thursday in Davenport. The River Bandits have moved three games scheduled for next week to Iowa City.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-022
Modern Woodmen Park is surrounded by Mississippi River flood waters in Davenport, Iowa, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-023
Using a jon boat City of Davenport workers ferry sandbags across Mississippi River flood waters to the Rivers Edge building Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-024
HESCO barriers narrowed lanes of traffic at Gains and W 2nd Street slowing Quad-City residents commute across the Centennial Bridge Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-ks-025
HESCO barriers narrowed lanes of traffic at Gains and W 2nd Street slowing Quad-City residents commute across the Centennial Bridge Thursday, May 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
050319-qct-flood-js-001
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound St. and River Drive, Thursday May 2, 2019, as Mississippi River flood waters reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest. Billy Fisher, the city's Urban Conservationist checks the barriers to make sure everything is good.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-002
Matt Schmit, owner of the Village Market Place in the East Village, looks over the HESCO barriers at the rising water, Thursday May 2, 2019, and hopes the rising water will stop soon.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-003
Matt Schmit, owner of the Village Market Place in the East Village, looks over the HESCO barriers at the rising water, Thursday May 2, 2019, and hopes the rising water will stop soon.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-004
As pumps continue to run, Billy Fisher, the city's Urban Conservationist, talks with James and Karen Peachee, of Davenport, Thursday in the Village of East Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-js-005
James Peachee, of Davenport, uses the HESCO barrier to steady his camera as he photographs the rising Mississippi River, Thursday in the East Village.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-006
A Canadian Pacific railroad worker walks on sand bags to check the seven pumps that are running, Thursday May 2, 2019, at the intersection of River Drive and 8th Street in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-007
A Canadian Pacific railroad worker walks on sand bags to check the seven pumps that are running, Thursday May 2, 2019, at the intersection of River Drive and 8th Street in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-009
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound St. and River Drive, Thursday May 2, 2019, as Mississippi River flood waters reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-010
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound Street and River Drive, Thursday. The Mississippi River flood reached two new records: the longest flood and now the deepest.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-011
River Drive in the East Village is completely covered with flooding Mississippi River water, Thursday May 2, 2019, as the flood reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-012
River Drive in the East Village is completely covered with flooding Mississippi River water, Thursday May 2, 2019, as the flood reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-013
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound St. and River Drive, Thursday May 2, 2019, as Mississippi River flood waters reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest. A pump is used to drain water from the parking lot near Mound St.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-014
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound Street and River Drive Thursday, as Mississippi River floodwaters reached two new records: the longest flood and now the deepest. SENB is behind the barriers.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-js-015
River Drive in the Village of East Davenport is filling up and HESCO barriers have been placed to keep water out of the area, Thursday in Davenport.
John Schultz,jschultz@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-js-016
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound St. and River Drive, Thursday May 2, 2019, as Mississippi River flood waters reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest. SENB is behind the barriers.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-017
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound St. and River Drive, Thursday May 2, 2019, as Mississippi River flood waters reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest. Citizens walk over to the wall to look at the site.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-018
The entrance into Bettendorf at Martha's Point is under flooding Mississippi River water, Thursday May 2, 2019, as the flood topped two records, one for the longest flood, the other for the deepest.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-js-019
Canadian Pacific railroad workers are working with the City of Bettendorf to man pumps, Thursday May 2, 2019, at the intersection of River Drive and 8th St. in Bettendorf.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
050319-qct-flood-aa-001
Cody Sundwell of Buffalo loads sand bags into a boat brought by Capt. Doug Buchanon of the Buffalo Fire Department to help repair a wall of sandbags that collapsed allowing floodwaters in to a residence on Front Street in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-aa-002
A pair of men walk down 2nd Street in Buffalo to check on a home they earlier helped build a sandbag wall around, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-aa-003
Capt. Doug Buchanon of the Buffalo Fire Department takes a boat load of sandbags to assist a resident who’s wall collapsed allowing in floodwaters on Front Street in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-aa-004
A man loads sandbags into a boat to help a neighbor in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-aa-005
Zach Bowers of Buffalo bails out water from a boat as it is loaded with sandbags to go help a neighbor on Front Street in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-aa-006
Jesse Bregman of Davenport loads freshly filled sandbags onto a pallet to be transported in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-aa-007
A line of neighbors and volunteers load sandbags out of a truck into a boat to be taken into a flooded area of Front Street in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
050319-qct-flood-aa-008
Buffalo residents Zach Bowers, left, and Cody Sundwell unload sandbags from Cody’s truck on Hacker Street in Buffalo, Thursday, May 2, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
