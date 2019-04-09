Continuing flood-related issues in the area surrounding Modern Woodmen Park will keep the Quad-Cities River Bandits at home on the road early next week.
A three-game Midwest League series against Cedar Rapids scheduled for Monday through Wednesday has been shifted from Davenport to Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids.
The games on April 15-17 are now scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. and fans who purchased tickets for games in the Quad-Cities can use them in Cedar Rapids or exchange them for River Bandits home games later in the season.
Tickets will also be available at the gate in Cedar Rapids priced at $5 per game.
The games moved to Cedar Rapids will add to a collection of games that have been relocated because of Mississippi River flooding that now numbers five.
The status of a three-game series against Kane County scheduled for Modern Woodmen Park beginning on April 18 has not yet been determined.
The River Bandits are currently in the midst of a previously-scheduled nine-game road trip, playing the second of a four-game series at Clinton at 6:30 p.m. today at LumberKings Stadium.