Modern Woodmen Park is ready to host baseball games, but rising floodwaters in the vicinity and railroad work related to that problem will prevent the Quad-Cities River Bandits from opening the season at home this week.
The first two games of the River Bandits’ 140-game Midwest League schedule have been moved to Burlington, where Quad-Cities will be the home team in games that will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The River Bandits’ next scheduled home date following Friday is April 15 and after playing the first 11 games of the season on the road, Quad-Cities hopes to open a six-day homestand on that date.
First-year general manager Jacqueline Holm said a combination of circumstances led to the decision to move the initial home games of the season.
“The timing had as much to do with it as anything,’’ Holm said. “It’s an unfortunate situation that we will make the best of and we look forward to welcoming fans to Modern Woodmen Park soon.’’
That won’t happen this week for several reasons.
Floodwaters along the Mississippi River are expected to rise this week, but are not yet at the level where the Canadian Pacific Railroad which runs past the stadium have been forced to cease operations.
A pedestrian bridge which has been used during past flooding events cannot be put in place until train traffic stops.
Waters could reach that level as soon as Thursday, but Holm said the short window of time would not allow time for food and beverage supplies and other equipment to be carted across the bridge in addition to the game day foot traffic.
The Canadian Pacific has also started a last-minute project to lift its railroad track along the Davenport riverfront in hopes of its allowing its trains to continue to operate during higher flood stages.
“There are just a lot of things going on and even if the bridge were moved in and secured on Thursday, there would be just too much in too short of a period of time to make it all work,’’ Holm said.
The River Bandits arrived in the Quad-Cities over the weekend from their Florida spring training facility First-year manager Ray Hernandez and his team worked out Sunday at the St. Ambrose Dome and took the field at the TBK Bank Sports Complex on Monday.
“We’re just getting ready to get the season started and like everyone else, we’re looking forward to when the water goes down,’’ Hernandez said.
Midwest League officials wanted a decision made on the opening games by Monday.
“We are grateful to (Bees general manager) Kim Parker and all of our friends with the Burlington Bees for opening up their park to host our first two games and invite all of our fans to join us in making the drive to Burlington to see the Bandits open their season,’’ Quad-Cities owner Dave Heller said in a statement.
Quad-Cities season tickets will be honored at both River Bandits home games in Burlington.
Fans who purchased advance single-game tickets for those games can use them at Burlington’s Community Field on Thursday or Friday or exchange them for tickets to any other Quad-Cities home game this season.