For Bandits and Kernels, 'it felt like Opening Day all over again'

Quad Cities River Bandits warm up before playing the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Quad Cities River Bandits Chase Wallace (26), Caden Monke (16) and Parker Harm (40) warm up before Tuesday night's game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at the Field of Dreams located near Dyersville, Iowa.
Quad Cities River Bandits pitcher Parker Harm (40) stretches in the outfield during warm ups before playing the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Brian Donaway of Bettendorf and his son, Noah, 8, pose for a photo in front of the Field of Dreams TV set, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Spectators walk through corn to find their seats before the Quad Cities River Bandits take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Quad Cities River Bandits warm up before playing the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
Scenes from the Field of Dreams MiLB game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Dyersville.
Scenes from the Field of Dreams MiLB game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Tuesday in Dyersville.
Noah Ashbay, 9, of Battle Creek, Mich. throws a ball around before the Quad Cities River Bandits take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Before the gates opened and a sellout crowd made its way into their seats in a ballpark cut into an Iowa cornfield Tuesday, the Field of Dreams became a playground for men playing a kid’s game.
“The feeling, it was something special. Something you don’t feel very often. It felt like Opening Day all over again," Quad Cities River Bandits shortstop Tyler Tolbert said before taking the field in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game.
Tolbert and the River Bandits, wearing throwback uniforms like those worn by the Davenport Blue Sox nearly 100 years ago, faced Cedar Rapids in a Midwest League game on the diamond that sits the shadow of the iconic movie site.
Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad expected some pregame excitement from his team to be part of a game that was televised nationally and he wasn’t disappointed.
“As the bus pulled up, to see guys snapping photos on their phones, to hear the excitement in their voices, it’s great," Conrad said.
The excitement increased when players stepped into the same clubhouses that the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will use on Thursday.
It reached a crescendo when they got their first look at the field.
Pitcher Emilio Marquez was among River Bandits who shot video of the pristine field with its outfield fence backed up by acres and acres of corn.
“This is amazing," Marquez said.
He quickly sent the video home for his father in Venezuela to see.
“I think he was happier than me. He was crying," Marquez said. "To be here, to be playing on this Field of Dreams, it means so much. When you play the game, you play it with everything you have. You play it with your heart and everything you have."
Peyton Wilson, who splits time between the outfield and second base for Quad Cities, said stepping onto the field brought back not only memories of the classic film shot here but of the ballparks he grew up playing in as a youth in Hoover, Ala.
“That’s baseball. Everybody’s past leads you to where you are today," Wilson said. “This is really a special opportunity."
Crystal clear blue skies greeted the River Bandits during their chance to explore a bit prior to the start of batting practice.
Quad Cities players had a chance to walk through the cornfield to the movie site, entering through the outfield corn where the Ghost Players appeared shortly.
Players in the River Bandits lineup had their own chance to walk out of the corn individually, introducing themselves as they were taped for pregame introductions on the MLB Network.
The telecast excited players whose parents don’t have a chance to attend many or any games during the season.
“Guys are getting a lot of texts from people saying they’ll be watching," Conrad said. “I’ve heard from a few people I hadn’t heard from in a while wishing me luck and saying they would be tuning in."
The River Bandits’ opponent, the Cedar Rapids Kernels, went through the same routine at the site after receiving — as Quad Cities did — a police escort from Dyersville, Iowa to the Field of Dreams site.
The Kernels, who played as the Cedar Rapids Bunnies to honor one of their community’s past teams, appreciated the opportunity as well.
“For our guys, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," manager Brian Dinkelman said. “To come to such an iconic place, you could feel the energy as the bus got closer to here."
Tolbert, recalling a chance he had to play at Wrigley Field as a high school player, welcomed the chance to visit the Field of Dreams for the first time.
“There is so much history in this game. To be able to be here today and see this great place, it really does mean a lot. It’s not something any of us take for granted," Tolbert said.
Conrad said the turf looked so perfect he had to reach down and feel it just to make certain it was grass.
“It was," he said. “Perfect field, a real treat."
Wilson liked the way the ball jumped off the bat during batting practice.
“The batter’s eye, it helps with the background. With the corn, it’s definitely a little different, but the ball was flying really good in BP," Wilson said. “I hope that carries over to the game."
And no matter what transpired as the sun set into August evening, it was going to be a day the River Bandits never forget being part of the second game ever — and the first minor-league game played at the movie site.
“This doesn’t feel like a Tuesday in August," Wilson said. "It’s something special."
Both the Quad Cities River Bandits and Cedar Rapids Kernels will wear throwback uniforms for Tuesday’s MiLB at Field of Dreams Game honoring teams of the past from their home communities.
The River Bandits will take the field as the Davenport Blue Sox, the name of the first-ever team to play at the home stadium where Quad Cities continues to play its Midwest League games.
Professional baseball in Davenport dates to 1879 and was known as the Blue Sox in 1931 when it played its first game at what then was known as Municipal Stadium.
A diminutive, but feisty manager who also played a little first base, Cletus Dixon became the manager of the Blue Sox during that season after managing league champion teams in Waterloo in 1924 and 1928.
Dixon managed the Davenport team until 1936, winning pennants in the Class B Mississippi Valley League in 1933 and the Class A Western League in 1935 and 1936.
The 1933 team remains the most successful team in Quad Cities professional baseball history, finishing the season with a .719 winning percentage with its 82-32 record.
Dixon, a South Dakota native who taught chemistry at the University of Chicago in the offseason, guided a team that averaged 7.8 runs per game and led its league in home runs and doubles.
Outfielders Anthony Como Cotelle, Ermel “Eddie’’ Hall and Nick Etten were the team’s top offensive threats. Cotelle established a league record with a .407 batting average that season, Hall established league records with 28 homers and 151 runs batted in and Etten, a 19-year-old who hit .357, went on to become an American League all-star with the New York Yankees in 1945.
Future Boston Braves closer “Pie’’ Piechota was a regular in a starting rotation backed up by a defense that ranked second in the league with a .949 fielding percentage.
The Blue Sox defeated the Rock Island Islanders in the league’s championship series, winning the best-of-seven series in five games.
In Tuesday’s game, Cedar Rapids will become the Cedar Rapids Bunnies for one night, honoring the moniker of minor-league teams in that city from 1904-42.
The buzz becomes a reality Tuesday for the Quad Cities River Bandits.
After months of anticipation, Quad Cities will host Cedar Rapids in the inaugural MiLB at Field of Dreams Game, playing a game on a diamond set in the middle of an Iowa cornfield at the iconic movie site near Dyersville.
The Midwest League game is scheduled for a 6:08 p.m. first pitch and will be televised nationally on the MLB Network.
“The guys are all pretty stoked about it,’’ Quad Cities outfielder River Town said. “Guys have been talking about this game ever since I got here. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.’’
River Bandits shortstop Tyler Tolbert agrees.
“It’s a huge opportunity, a chance that doesn’t come around every day,’’ Tolbert said. “It’s great to have a chance to represent the Quad Cities and Royals organization. It’s good for Minor League Baseball to get that kind of exposure.’’
Tolbert and Town said a number of River Bandits have family members who plan to attend the game as well.
Pitcher Charlie Neuweiler said that adds to the experience.
“Guys have been excited about this since we found out about it. It’s a chance to be part of history, the first minor-league game ever on that field,’’ Neuweiler said. “That’s a pretty special thing.’’
The movie filmed at the site made its debut 33 years ago and a handful of River Bandits players admitted they had not seen the movie.
“I plan to watch it before we go,’’ said Adrian Alcantara, a 22-year-old pitcher from the Dominican Republic. “It will be a special day. I’m excited to go there and see what it is about.’’
For others, the movie is a baseball classic.
“Growing up a baseball guy as a kid, yeah, it was one of those movies I watched over and over,’’ Town said. “Field of Dreams, Angels in the Outfield, they were staples. To get a chance to play at the Field of Dreams, pretty cool.’’
River Bandits players appreciate the uniqueness of the opportunity.
“The odds of me getting drafted were greater than the odds of me ever getting a chance to play in a game at the Field of Dreams. It’s pretty incredible,’’ said pitcher Beck Way, who joined Quad Cities a little over a week ago after being traded to the Kansas City Royals from the New York Yankees.
Town, another recent River Bandits roster addition, recalls watching the inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams Game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees last summer.
“To be part of just the second game ever played on that field, to follow up the Yankees and the White Sox, to be on that kind of a stage, national TV, a couple of days before the Cubs and Reds are there, that’s pretty awesome,’’ Town said.
Even before the River Bandits’ Chandler Champlain throws the game’s first pitch, Tuesday promises to be a special day.
Both Quad Cities and Cedar Rapids teams will receive a police escort through Dyersville to the Field of Dreams site.
Players and members of the River Bandits’ coaching staff will have more than an hour to explore the movie site on their own after arriving at the site.
They will also tape their own introductions to be used as part of the MLB Network broadcast before turning their attention to the day’s work.
The River Bandits’ batting practice is scheduled to begin at 3:15 p.m. with the Kernels scheduled to take the field at 4:10 p.m. Press conferences with the managers of both teams and players will be held simultaneously in a nearby tent.
Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad got an early look at the venue his team will be playing at when he took visiting family members on an off-day road trip to the Field of Dreams site.
He played a little catch with his sons on the diamond that sits in front of a stereotypical Iowa farmhouse that served as a backdrop in the 1989 film and looks forward to taking his team there Tuesday.
“It’s a pretty incredible place,’’ Conrad said. “I’ve seen the movie so many times and to be there standing on that field in front of the farmhouse, it was great. I’m looking forward to seeing the smiles on the faces of my players.’’
Quad Cities River Bandits Chase Wallace (26), Caden Monke (16) and Parker Harm (40) warm up before Tuesday night's game against the Cedar Rapids Kernels at the Field of Dreams located near Dyersville, Iowa.