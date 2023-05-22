In Mason Barnett’s mind, a quality start begins with a quality start.

The Quad Cities River Bandits right-handed pitcher is working to make that the norm.

“I’ve got to get better early on, early in games and that’s something that I’m working a lot on right now,’’ Barnett said. “To be ready from that first pitch and settle in right away, that’s only going to help me.’’

Barnett has been an effective part of a River Bandits’ starting rotation that has been dealing during the opening weeks of the Midwest League season.

A third-round selection of the Royals organization in the 2022 draft out of Auburn, the Cartersville, Ga., native is off to a 1-1 start with a 3.45 earned run average through his first six starts for Quad Cities.

In those starts, his ERA in the first inning of games has been 4.50, dropping to 1.50 in the second inning and 0.00 in the third.

Through 28.2 innings in his first full-season assignment, Barnett has struck out 38 batters and walked 18 while allowing 1.29 hits per inning.

“I know I have to cut down the walks, put myself in a position to work ahead in counts and do what I can to stay away from the base on balls,’’ Barnett said.

He believes he is in a good spot to work on that.

The make up of the Quad Cities pitching staff includes a bit of competitiveness that Barnett said is helping him grow as he develops his game.

“We’re there for each other, helping each other every day as we’re out there working and I think the common thread is that we all like to compete,’’ Barnett said. “We like to go out there and compete against opposing hitters and to a degree, in a friendly way, we compete against each other.’’

That has helped the River Bandits as a staff rank among the most effective pitching staffs in the Midwest League.

Through the first seven weeks of the season, Quad Cities pitchers lead the league with 419 strikeouts and have held opponents to 226 hits and a .214 batting average, both the second-lowest totals in the 12-team league.

The River Bandits are fourth in the league in allowing 159 runs an average of 1.28 walks and hits per inning.

Starters Chandler Champlain and Luinder Avila rank in the top seven in the league with earned run averages of 2.56 and 2.70 respectively and Noah Cameron had a 3.60 ERA when he was reassigned last week to Double-A Northwest Arkansas.

All put Quad Cities in a position to compete.

“Our pitchers have been a constant since day one,’’ River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “They continue to give us a chance from one night to the next.’’

Barnett said that collective success has helped create a welcomed competitive environment within the River Bandits pitching staff.

“It’s helping us all get better,’’ Barnett said.

It was the type of environment Barnett found a year ago while getting a late-season taste of professional baseball.

A teammate of River Bandits outfielder Gavin Cross at Auburn, where Barnett struck out 142 batters over 111.1 innings over three seasons, he signed Kansas City on July 24.

Following one start in the Arizona Complex League, Barnett made three relief appearances with low-A Columbia last season where he earned his first professional win.

“I went into the offseason understanding how things worked and an idea of what I needed to work on heading into this year,’’ Barnett said. “It was a good experience and put me in the mindset I needed to be in to come out this season and compete.’’

And the goal, it has never changed.

“I want to do what I can to fill up the board with zeroes,’’ Barnett said. “That’s my job. If you want to be a successful pitcher in this game, that’s what you need to do and you get there by working to improve every day. That’s what I working to accomplish now, just keep getting better.’’