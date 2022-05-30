For Bandits' Heller, the fun never stops

As Dave Heller begins his 15th summer as the owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits, about the only thing that hasn’t changed since year one is a commitment to creating unique experiences for fans at Modern Woodmen Park.

“What I love is that we’ve brought things to the ballpark that nobody has ever done anywhere before,’’ Heller said. “We’ve given our fans unique and special experiences. We promised that from the beginning and we’ve made good on that, creating memories that will last a lifetime.’’

The installation of a Ferris wheel, a double-decker carousel, a kids’ coaster and other amusements have brought additional family fun to Midwest League games at Davenport’s riverfront ballpark.

Fans have participated in a variety of unique promotions as well.

From candy and toys being showered onto the outfield from a passing helicopter to a circle of life promotion which gave away everything from baby supplies to a funeral, fans in the Quad-Cities have been treated to first-of-a-kind experiences.

Heller and his staff continue to work to create new and different opportunities for fans at a ballpark that has seen high-definition video boards installed and suite-level renovations in recent years.

Equally significant, the River Bandits have worked with the city of Davenport to bring the facility into compliance with new Major League Baseball standards, ensuring the club’s future.

“We have a great relationship with the city and they’ve been good partners as we work to make certain there will be baseball here for future generations to enjoy,’’ Heller said.

Heller expects to continue to explore new and different ways for fans to enjoy their game-day experience.

His most recent ideas center on two fan-friendly amenities. Heller would like to see some sort of ramp installed over the adjacent railroad tracks to allow access to the ballpark when trains are passing and when the Mississippi River leaves its banks.

He also envisions the installation of escalators adjacent to the stairway at Modern Woodmen Park’s entry gates.

“We will always be looking for new and different things, but those are my top priorities now, to make it easier for people to access the ballpark,’’ Heller said. “Those steps, they’re hard for some people to navigate, and while we do have one elevator, escalators would help so many.’’

On the field, the River Bandits have won four championships over the past 10 seasons with three different parent clubs.

“That’s so very special and we’re proud that we have brought championship teams to a championship community,’’ Heller said.

He recalls Carlos Martinez, Kolten Wong, Shelby Miller and Matt Adams with Cardinals-affiliated teams, Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Lance McCullers and Yordan Alvarez as top Astros prospects.

And now with the Royals, Heller calls Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey, Asa Lacy and Nick Loftin the game’s “future stars,’’ adding, “For the kids in the community to watch them play, have a chance to meet them, get an autograph, that’s part of what baseball is about.’’

Off the field, Heller is equally proud of how the River Bandits have contributed to the community.

The proceeds from many of the ballpark’s amusement rides have led to hundreds of thousands of dollars being donated to Quad-Cities area charitable endeavors.

Through a partnership with Genesis Health Systems and its foundation, the River Bandits and their fans have become leading contributors to the three youth-based programs — Flu-Free Quad Cities, Camp Genesis for children impacted by cancer and the Genesis neo-natal care units.

The River Bandits also established the Bandit Scholars program, which annually funds multiple full-tuition scholarships and has grown into the largest scholarship program overseen by any team in minor-league baseball.

In addition to jersey auctions benefiting multiple organizations annually, the River Bandits also raised over $100,000 for flood relief.

“We’re a part of this community, it is home, and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to help in whatever way we can,’’ Heller said.

That has remained a constant since the purchase of the River Bandits from its previous ownership was completed following the 2007 season.

One of the first things Heller accomplished was returning the team’s nickname to River Bandits after it had been called the Swing of the Quad Cities for four seasons.

It was just the first of many visible changes Heller made as he got to know the Quad-Cities and its fans.

“For somebody who had never been here before I bought the team, I discovered quickly how wonderful the people are here and that remains true to this day,’’ Heller said. “I’m so proud to call this community home.’’

Heller continues a tradition he started on his arrival, greeting fans at the top of the entry stairway as they enter the ballpark, thanking them as they leave and visiting those on the suite level during games.

“I enjoy getting the chance to meet people as they come out to spend an evening at the ballpark,’’ Heller said. “I look forward to getting the chance to say ‘Hi’ and thank them.’’

