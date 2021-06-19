For Bandits' Massey, good glovin' is routine

There is nothing routine about the results, but an evolving routine has helped Quad Cities River Bandits second baseman Michael Massey craft an error-free start to the season.
"It’s just like batting practice, it’s a routine I go through, 15-to-20 minutes, that prepares me to go out and play as well as I can play defensively," Massey said. "It’s become part of my daily routine."
Massey is no stranger to playing clean defensive baseball, among reasons the Palos Park, Ill., native became the highest-drafted infielder in University of Illinois history.
Chosen by the Royals in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, Massey was a three-time All-Big Ten selection for the Fighting Illini who hit .324 at the college level and was an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings Gold Glove winner at second base as a sophomore in 2018.
Massey went 60 consecutive games without committing an error for Illinois from April 22, 2017-May 12, 2018 and followed that by playing 55 error-free games for the Fighting Illini as a junior in 2019.
After committing four errors in 110 chances in 42 games at short-season Burlington (N.C.) during his rookie season with the Royals organization in 2019, Massey has played 34 error-free games for Quad Cities this season in the High A Central League, perfect through his first 89 opportunities.
It’s a part of the game that Massey takes a lot of pride in, and the roots of his defensive excellence run deep.
Massey’s father, Keith, played baseball for the Fighting Illini from 1983-86, and Michael Massey recalls hours spent fielding balls on short hops in the family garage growing up in suburban Chicago.
"He has always stressed defense and its importance. That’s been with me for as long as I can remember," Massey said.
When Massey went through an error-filled stretch of games early in his junior season at Brother Rice High School, "something like 15-to-20 errors in 30 games," as Massey recalls. "It became an eye opener" and defense became a personal priority.
It started with taking extra ground balls after practice, lots of extra ground balls.
"I had to get it figured out," Massey said.
He worked on it with Fighting Illini assistant Adam Christ in college and now, Massey continues to concentrate on defense as he works with River Bandits coach Mike Jirschele and with Eddie Rodriguez, a former Quad-City Angels coach and manager who now works as the Royals infield coordinator.
"Just because you are a good infielder in college, it doesn’t necessarily mean you will be a good infielder in pro ball," Massey said. "There is a definite difference between playing defense in college and playing defense at the professional level and the coaches here are helping me adjust to that."
Rodriguez and Jirschele have put together a routine that begins with Massey fielding a soft ball, creating slower motion and helping slow the game down Massey.
They’ve stressed that the movements at the professional level need to be more natural, more fluid as a player reads the ball as it comes off the bat.
"In college, you will see guys make more rigid movements to the ball. Here, it needs to be more relaxed, not so many straight lines," Massey said. "That’s something Eddie has done a great job with as we work on it, making sure that it is a smooth, relaxed run to the ball."
Massey sees it making a difference.
"It’s helping me improve, and that is what I came into the season looking to accomplish," he said.
With the season canceled, Massey spent most of the summer of 2020 at home in suburban Chicago.
He was able to connect with other minor-league and college players from the area, including some with connections to Brother Rice, which allowed him to continue to train.
His objective was to improve on his rookie-level season on a team which reached the Appalachian League championship series and be ready to get back to work this season.
"Even a few weeks into the season, I’ve learned a lot going from rookie ball to High A," Massey said. "There are challenge that come with that and every night, I’m learning."
The adjustments include working to gain offensive consistency against pitchers generally less reliant on their fastball as they become capable of throwing all of their pitches for strikes.
Massey is currently batting .257 for the River Bandits with eight doubles and four home runs in addition to ranking fourth on the team with 21 RBIs.
"I feel like I’ve been hitting the ball hard and in working with (Bandits manager Chris Widger and hitting coach Andy LaRoche) I’m making progress in connecting with whatever pitches a guy is throwing," Massey said.
"I’m accomplishing what I set out to do heading into the season, but the work, it continues."
For Massey, that is all a part of routine.