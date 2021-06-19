For Bandits' Massey, good glovin' is routine

Rodriguez and Jirschele have put together a routine that begins with Massey fielding a soft ball, creating slower motion and helping slow the game down Massey.

They’ve stressed that the movements at the professional level need to be more natural, more fluid as a player reads the ball as it comes off the bat.

"In college, you will see guys make more rigid movements to the ball. Here, it needs to be more relaxed, not so many straight lines," Massey said. "That’s something Eddie has done a great job with as we work on it, making sure that it is a smooth, relaxed run to the ball."

Massey sees it making a difference.

"It’s helping me improve, and that is what I came into the season looking to accomplish," he said.

With the season canceled, Massey spent most of the summer of 2020 at home in suburban Chicago.

He was able to connect with other minor-league and college players from the area, including some with connections to Brother Rice, which allowed him to continue to train.

His objective was to improve on his rookie-level season on a team which reached the Appalachian League championship series and be ready to get back to work this season.