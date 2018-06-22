Forty years ago this weekend, the greatest individual offensive performance in Midwest League history was turned in by a player for the Quad-Cities Angels.
It wasn’t produced by Rico Carty or Carney Lansford or any of the other prominent major leaguers who played for the local franchise in the 1960s and 1970s. It wasn’t done by Brian Harper or Darryl Sconiers, two players on that 1978 team who went on to have substantial big-league careers.
It was perpetrated by a guy who only played three games in the major leagues and finished with a career batting average of .125.
But for one night, at Wausau (Wisconsin) Stadium on June 24, 1978, Mike Bishop was darn near superhuman. He etched his name in the Midwest League record books in several places in a 32-8 victory over the Wausau Mets.
Bishop, a 6-foot-2, 188-pound third baseman, set or tied Midwest League single-game records for home runs (4), runs batted in (10), runs scored (6) and total bases (17).
There’s never been another performance before or since that could match it. All of those records still stand today.
Bishop bashed a 2-run homer in the first inning, then added a 2-run single in the second, a solo homer in the fourth, a 2-run homer in the sixth and a 3-run homer in the seventh. He got to bat two other times, but Wausau was smart enough to walk him on those two occasions.
The Angels scored in every inning except the eighth, accumulating 20 hits and 12 walks and benefiting from four errors.
Here is the most outlandish stat of all: They somehow left only one man on base.
It actually was not the most prolific stretch of Bishop’s baseball career. As a Babe Ruth League player back in Santa Maria, California, he reportedly once hit 10 home runs in 12 at-bats, prompting teams to begin intentionally walking him even when the bases were loaded.
He was good enough that the California Angels made him their 12th-round draft choice in 1976.
Bishop played the outfield, first base and shortstop for Idaho Falls that summer, then played 137 games at third base with Quad-Cities in 1977, batting a modest .236 with seven home runs.
He began 1978 with Salinas of the California League but was sent back to the Quad-Cities around the start of June and had already hit six home runs prior to his June 24 explosion.
He finished 1978 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs in 80 games and continued to blister the ball over the next two years, batting .316 with 28 homers and 96 RBIs while splitting 1979 between Class A and Double-A, and hitting .326 with 34 long balls and 111 RBIs in 1980 while playing in both Double-A and Triple-A.
In an effort to enhance his major league prospects, he was converted to catcher and his offensive numbers declined while playing in Triple-A in 1981 and 1982.
He was signed by the Mets as a free agent in December 1982 and finally got his major league shot in 1983. He played in three games in April, all in a span of eight days, and that was it. He came to bat 11 times, walked three times, lashed a double off the Pirates’ Lee Tunnell and went back to the minors.
He was out of baseball after that season, finished at the age of 24.
Old friends and teammates writing on a Mets message board many years later recalled him as a fun-loving sort with a quick wit and a great sense of humor, but we really know very little about the rest of Bishop’s life.
He died back in California in 2005 at the age of 46. As far as we can tell, no obituary for him ever appeared in any newspaper.
But for one night in 1978, the guy was Superman.