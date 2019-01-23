Like the players whose web gems and grand slams he described, Tommy Thrall chased major-league dreams as he broadcast Quad-Cities River Bandits games in 2010 and 2011.
He’ll get that chance beginning this season.
Thrall has been named by the Cincinnati Reds as the newest member of their radio broadcast team, a job that will give Thrall an opportunity to work with legendary Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman during his final season of work with the major-league club.
The 76-year-old Brennaman announced last week that this will be his 46th and final season behind the microphone for Reds’ broadcasts.
He’ll spend part of his time working with Thrall, who has spent the past seven seasons since leaving the Quad-Cities as the play-by-play voice of the Reds’ AA affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.
"I’m excited for the opportunity to work with a major-league team. When you’re in this business, that’s as good as it gets, and I’m looking forward to getting started," Thrall said. "I’m thrilled to be able to join the Reds, and I’m looking forward to getting out to spring training."
Thrall’s role on Reds radio broadcasts involves handling the postgame show and doing in-game work on between 60-70 games during the upcoming season.
He looks forward to working with Brennaman.
"I’ve admired his work from afar for a long time, and I’ve had a few occasions over the past couple of years to talk with him during spring training. I’m looking forward to getting to know him even more," Thrall said.
"The one thing I know I want to learn from him is how he goes about preparing for each game. That’s something I’ve always tried to improve at over time, and everybody has a different way of doing it. I’m hoping to pick up as much as I can from him over the course of the season."
Thrall was hired after filling in for Brennaman during a three-game series last fall and working a handful of innings during Reds spring training games a year ago.
"I felt fortunate to get those chances, and it put me in a position to have this opportunity," Thrall said.
A Smithville, Missouri, native who earned his undergraduate degree from Northwest Missouri State, Thrall has been broadcasting professional baseball games since first working for the independent league Kansas City T-Bones.
He was the director of broadcasting for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans of the Carolina League before being hired by the River Bandits, calling games of playoff-qualifying teams managed by Johnny Rodriguez in both 2010 and 2011.
Matt Adams, Greg Garcia, Joe Kelly, Carlos Martinez, Shelby Miller, Trevor Rosenthal and Kolten Wong were among the future major-league players on those teams, which included a Midwest League championship team in 2011.
"I have a lot of good memories of Quad-Cities and the people there," Thrall said. "Working for the River Bandits gave me a chance to get back to the Midwest and be around a lot of great people. I learned from some good people in the front office there. It was a great place to be, and it led me to the opportunity in Pensacola, which eventually led me to where I’m at now."
River Bandits owner Dave Heller recalls Thrall as a diligent worker who was able to share "wonderful, interesting antidotes about players" during his broadcasts.
"Tommy called our first championship season as an owner of the River Bandits, so I remember him well for that," Heller said. "While we’re excited when one of our former players gets an opportunity in the major leagues, we’re even more excited when one of our former staff members gets that chance. We’re so happy for Tommy. It’s an outstanding opportunity for him."