Former Bandits chef crafts Field of Dreams menu

A chef whose resume includes working at Modern Woodmen Park for the Quad Cities River Bandits has crafted the menu that will bring outdoor fine dining to the Field of Dreams movie site this month.

Tom Whalen, currently the executive chef for the Pawtucket Red Sox, has added a Midwestern touch to the menu that will be offered to guests who will eat at tables placed on the baseball diamond surrounded by a cornfield near Dyersville, Iowa.

With minor-league baseball teams sidelined this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pawtucket team has been offering a “Dining on the Diamond’’ program for the past three months at its home ballpark in Rhode Island.

Through a partnership with the Field of Dreams site operator, Go the Distance, the Pawtucket team’s Diamond Dining operation will bring its outdoor hospitality concept to the Field of Dreams beginning on the weekend of Sept. 11-12.

The plan is for Field of Dreams Dining on the Diamond program to continue on several weekends throughout September and October.