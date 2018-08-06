There are days when Josh Bonifay misses “being in the foxhole’’ managing a game, but the former Quad-Cities River Bandits manager welcomes the challenges presented by his current job.
The 2015 Midwest League manager of the year spent last week in the Quad-Cities, his fourth visit this season in his first-year role as the minor-league field coordinator for the Astros organization.
Instead of working with 25 players, Bonifay now finds himself working with 160 as he rotates between every club in the Houston farm system.
“It’s a different challenge and I’m enjoying it,’’ said Bonifay, who spent 2017 working as the major-league field coordinator for the Texas Rangers. “I’m getting a chance to work with players at all levels and work with them as they work their way up the ladder.’’
In a nutshell, Bonifay’s job is to set organization-wide standards for what takes place on the field, helping players grow consistency in their defensive performance.
During his five-day visit with the River Bandits last week, Bonifay ran Quad-Cities players through extended drill work in the hours before the gates opened at Modern Woodmen Park.
He expected to do the same when he left Davenport for Memphis, where Bonifay worked with the Astros’ Triple-A Fresno team, and in stops later this week with short-season Tri-City and then onto the Dominican Summer League.
He communicates with managers and coaches within the organization on a regular basis, ensuring that the organization’s objectives are being met and keeping tabs on performance and development.
“At every stop, we work on the things that need work and we work on creating an environment where players come ready to work on their games on a daily basis to meet the expectations of the organization,’’ Bonifay said.
The ability to rotate between levels in the organization provides Bonifay with a chance to monitor development of players as they progress.
Developing stronger relations with players and staff members, Bonifay welcomes the chance to get to know players as they join the organization and as they work their way to higher levels of competition.
“It’s an opportunity to help them from throughout their careers,’’ Bonifay said. “We have great teachers on the staffs of our teams throughout the organization and to be able to see the progress our players make as they develop from one visit to the next is one of the neat parts of the job.’’
From his six previous years working in the Astros minor-league system, including four as a manager, Bonifay has been accustomed to Houston experimenting with new ideas at the minor-league level.
Now, his job includes helping implement those ideas.
“The Astros are known for being a forward-thinking organization that utilizes progressive ideas in the way we teach and operate,’’ Bonifay said. “They’ve been on the cutting edge of a lot of ideas and that hasn’t changed. My role is in part to put those ideas to work and to challenge our staff members to facilitate them and make it all work.’’
Playing Peoria: A pair of major-league players has made rehab appearances in Peoria over the past two weeks.
Milwaukee pitcher Zach Davies started for Wisconsin in a July 27 game against Peoria on July 27 and former Quad-Cities infielder Kolten Wong of St. Louis played for the Chiefs last Thursday.
Davies struck out four batters over 2.1 perfect innings against Peoria while Wong went 0-for-3 with a walk in a game against Cedar Rapids.
Greene done: Dayton pitcher Hunter Greene, Cincinnati’s top pick in the 2017 draft, is done for the season.
Less than one week after hitting 102 miles per hour during a start for the Dragons, Greene was placed on the disabled list because of a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.
On the move: Midwest League umpires were on the move between games last Tuesday and Wednesday when all eight crews shifted divisions within the league.
Crews moved from West to East and from East to West with the average distance traveled between the end of Tuesday games and the first pitch on Wednesday night 432.4 miles.
One crew, Steven Joschinski and Kyle Nichol, drove 600 miles after working a game in Bowling Green to the next night’s assignment at Wisconsin.
Bees are back: Members of the 1965 Burlington Bees team which won the Midwest League championship held a weekend reunion in Burlington.
The team, headlined by Sal Bando, was honored at Saturday’s Midwest League game at Community Field.
Q-C connected: Work against Quad-Cities factored into a pair of Cedar Rapids players earning Midwest League weekly awards Monday.
The Kernels’ Ryan Jeffers was named the player of the week after collecting half of his 14 hits in 26 at-bats in two games against the River Bandits.
Jhoan Duran was named the pitcher of the week after striking out 17 batters and walking two while surrendering five hits and three runs in 13.1 innings, including seven no-hit innings at Quad-Cities.
ALUMNI REPORT
Ramon Laureano made his major-league debut on Friday and enjoyed his first multi-hit game for Oakland on Sunday, going 3-for-4 in a 6-0 win over Detroit.
A .265 hitter over 76 games as an outfielder for Quad-Cities in 2015, Laureano played in the Midwest League one season after Houston selected him in the 16th round of the draft following a collegiate career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.
Traded by the Astros to the Athletics last November in exchange for pitcher Brandon Bailey, Laureano was batting .297 for Triple-A Nashville when he was called up last week.
