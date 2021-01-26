Former Hawkeye coach will lead LumberKings

What Tornow found out in talking with other league members was that there is no single answer.

Some clubs have an individual in the front office who handles baseball operations, others leave personnel decisions up to the field manager and others have a hybrid model of sorts.

"Teams go about it different ways," Tornow said. "We’re learning every day about the nuances of the Prospect League and college wood-bat leagues in general and I suspect we still have quite a bit to learn."

Tornow said conversations left him with one clear understanding, that he needed someone to help with the on-field aspects of the organization.

"We needed a baseball guy, somebody who knew and understood college wood-bat leagues, how to build a team," Tornow said.

What began as a conversation with Dahm about the topic turned into a mutual interest, and while Dahm will continue to coach at Mount Mercy, NAIA rules also allow him to work in the summer as the manager of a team that will play a 60-game schedule from late May into mid August.

"The tradition of the LumberKings and the support of the community is what drew me to Clinton," Dahm said. "I am looking forward to helping in the transition from Minor League Baseball to the Prospect League."