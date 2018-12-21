Mike Jacobs, a first baseman who hit 100 home runs over seven seasons in the major leagues, will take a swing at managing the Clinton LumberKings in 2019.
The Miami Marlins have named the 38-year-old Jacobs as the manager of their new Midwest League affiliate, promoting him after spending the past two seasons as the manager at short-season Batavia in the New York-Penn League.
Jacobs’ team last season finished 36-40 and finished second in the second in the league with 43 home runs.
“We’ve heard great things about him from a lot of people in baseball who have worked with Mike over the years and we’re excited the Marlins have selected him to manage our team,’’ LumberKings general manager Ted Tornow said.
Jacobs will be the 57th manager in the history of the Clinton organization.
The California native broke into professional baseball in 1999 as a 38th-round draft choice of the Mets out of Grossmont College, making his major-league debut with New York seven seasons later, hitting .310 over 30 late-season games for the Mets in 2005.
Jacobs went on to play for the Marlins, Royals and Diamondbacks during a 569-game career in the majors, last playing at the big-league level for Arizona in 2012 although he continued to play at the Triple-A level through 2016.
In the majors, Jacobs was a .253 hitter whose best season came in 2008 with the Marlins when he hit 32 home runs and drove in 93 while batting .247 over 141 games. He also homered 20 times for the Marlins in 2006 and 19 times over 128 games with the Royals in 2009.
His minor-league career included a stint in Reno in 2014 which overlapped with time former LumberKings broadcaster Chad Seely was working as the communications manager for the Aces.
“Chad was one of the first people to reach out to me when Mike was named and unsolicited, he had a lot of good things to say about him from their time in Reno,’’ Tornow said. “We’re anxious to get the chance to work with him as we begin our affiliation with the Marlins.’’
Miami has not yet announced the remainder of the LumberKings coaching staff.