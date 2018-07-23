FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne scored three times in the first inning and that turned out to be enough for the TinCaps to hand Clinton a 4-2 loss Monday night.
The LumberKings had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a run-scoring single by Jack Larsen, but Fort Wayne quickly grabbed the upper hand on a two-run single by Kelvin Melean, following by another run-scoring hit by Luis Almanzar.
Clinton added another run in the third on an infield out by Eugene Helder but was handcuffed the rest fo the way by four Fort Wayne relievers.
Travis Radke worked the final two innings for his 12th save of the season.