Nursing a three-run lead following four strong innings of work, Jose Rivera gave Cedar Rapids a chance Monday and the red-hot Kernels knew what to do with it.
They rallied for an eighth consecutive Midwest League victory.
Tyler Webb capped a four-run ninth inning with a two-run single to hand the Quad-Cities River Bandits a stinging 6-5 setback at Modern Woodmen Park.
The loss was the first in 47 games this season Quad-Cities has led after seven innings and the fourth straight setback for the River Bandits, who watched a lead they opened in the bottom of the fourth inning vanish when Cedar Rapids sent eight batters to the plate in the final inning.
Rivera, who had not allowed a hit or surrendered a walk through his first four innings of work, walked Ricky De La Torre and surrendered a single to Jacob Pearson to open the ninth.
The River Bandits right hander, whose fastball touched 99 miles per hour as he dominated early, finished his relief effort with his eighth strike out, blowing a pitch past pinch hitter Jared Akins as Quad-Cities clung to a 5-2 lead.
But Gilberto Celestino greeted reliever Layne Henderson with a single to center, loading the bases.
Clean-up hitter Gabe Snyder drew a walk to bring home the Kernels’ first run of the ninth and a wild pitch scored the second, trimming the River Bandits edge to 5-4.
Henderson then struck out Wander Javier before Webb dropped a game-deciding single into shallow center, bringing the tying and winning runs home.
Jose Martinez retired the River Bandits in order in the bottom half of the ninth to thwart any rally hopes Quad-Cities harbored.
The Kernels’ comeback negated a lead the River Bandits had taken in the fourth when Alex McKenna hit his first home run of the season.
His solo shot to right with one out broke a 2-2 deadlock, a lead which grew when Quad-Cities added a pair of runs in the seventh after Freudis Nova doubled with two outs.
Grae Kessinger followed with a walk and after both advanced on a wild pitch, Cesar Salazar drove a pair of runs home with his third hit of the game.
The River Bandits found themselves in a tie game after in the top of the fourth after the fifth and sixth walks allowed by starter Felipe Tejada positioned the Kernels to erase the lead Quad-Cities had opened with single runs in the first and third innings.
De La Torre singled up the middle after Webb and Trevor Casanova walked to open the inning, wiping away a margin the River Bandits began to build after the Kernels left the bases loaded in the top of the first.
Ramiro Rodriguez opened the bottom half of the inning with his first home run of the season for Quad-Cities, a no-doubt blast to right which gave the Bandits a lead which reached 2-0 when Rodriguez scored from second on an infield single by Kessinger in the third.
Rodriguez had singled with two and advanced on a single by Nova before Kessinger drove a grounder toward shortstop. As Kessinger beat out the throw to first, Rodriguez rounded third, paused and then bolted to plate, arriving before a relay throw home.