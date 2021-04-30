From bobbleheads to fireworks, Bandits plan busy '21

From on the field to off it, the Quad Cities River Bandits will recognize heroes of all sorts during the 2021 season at Modern Woodmen Park.

From a series of nine bobblehead giveaways to 13 fireworks displays and 30 other giveaways and events, there will be no shortage of activities at the 60 home games Quad Cities will play in its first season as the High-A Central affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

“We’ve always taken pride in having the biggest and best. Well, we’ve topped ourselves,’’ River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. “This will be as busy as we have ever been with something special going on almost every night at the ballpark.’’

The River Bandits have produced a series of bobbleheads that will recognize heroes that don’t swing a bat or throw a baseball.

Quad Cities will honor each of the five branches of the United States Armed Forces with their own bobblehead, recognizing the Army on June 19, Navy on July 1, Air Force on July 24, Coast Guard on July 31 and Marines on Sept. 18.