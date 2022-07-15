Game postponed, Wages honored

Wet grounds forced the postponement of Friday's Midwest League game between the Quad Cities River Bandits and Great Lakes, but Casey Wages still enjoyed his moment in the spotlight at Modern Woodmen Park.

The 54-year-old Moline man completed his Home Run for Life, accepting congratulations from River Bandits players as he made his way from third base to home plate where he was greeted by Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad and presented a plaque recognizing his accomplishment.

Wages was injured in a workplace accident in June 2021, suffering multiple skull fractures, brain bleeding and frontal lobe brain damage. He underwent six surgeries to repair multiple fractures to his left leg and ankle.

Wages underwent 10 months of work with the rehabilitation team at Genesis and was nominated for the on-field recognition by Lori Dryg, a speech therapist with the Learning for Independence Tomorrow (LIFT) program.

The River Bandits have partnered with Genesis Health Systems since 2016 to celebrate the success stories of Genesis physical therapy and rehabilitation patients through the home run for life program.

Friday's game between the Royals and Dodgers affiliates is scheduled to be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday with two seven-inning games scheduled. Gates will open at 4:15 p.m.

Rylan Kaufman (1-4, 5.21 ERA) and Adrian Alcantara (2-5, 6.40) are scheduled to start on the mound for Quad Cities. Great Lakes lists Nick Nastrini (2-2, 4.71) and Lael Lockhart (2-1, 2.55) as its probable starters.

It was the second postponement of a home game this season for Quad Cities and the first since the second scheduled game of the season on April 13 against Cedar Rapids was called off because of inclement weather.

Fans with tickets to Friday's game may exchange them for tickets to any remaining River Bandits home game during the 2022 season at the Modern Woodmen Park box office.