The crack of a bat and the pop of a baseball meeting the leather were welcome sounds Friday at Davenport’s Modern Woodmen Park.
Flooding in the vicinity of the Midwest League stadium may have forced the cancellation of a three-game series for the Quad-Cities River Bandits, but the team is getting in two solid days of work during an unexpected four-day break in their 140-game schedule that includes a scheduled off day Sunday.
"It feels good just to be out here on our home field," pitcher Devin Conn said. "We’ve haven’t been able to say that much so far this season."
Quad-Cities has played just three of its 31 games this season at the Davenport riverfront stadium, and after giving his team a day off on Thursday following the cancellation of its series with Great Lakes, manager Ray Hernandez and his staff spent six hours Friday working with the team.
Time was spent working on individual skills, players lifted weights, watched a mental skills video, spent some time working in small groups on fundamentals and collectively worked on throws and executing double plays.
That was followed by a traditional game-day routine that included batting practice and ended with the River Bandits facing some live pitching as reliever Jonathan Bermudez got in a little work on the mound.
"It’s been a good, productive day," Hernandez said. "It’s good to be out on the field. In this game, you can’t just take three days off. We gave them (Thursday) off. They earned that, and we’ll give them the scheduled off day before we get back at it on Monday."
Friday’s workout will be followed by another today, which Hernandez said will be more of a high-energy practice with some team fundamentals work designed to keep muscles sharp in addition to more batting practice.
It’s all designed to get Quad-Cities ready for the start of the team’s longest scheduled road trip of the season, an 11-day, 12-game trek that begins with a doubleheader on Monday in Cedar Rapids.
"We don’t get a chance to play today, but we do have a chance to work and get better, and that’s important," catcher Cesar Salazar said. "It was a good workout."
The only area at the stadium that was unavailable for use Friday houses the batting cages, located in an outdoor area that is not included in the flood-protected areas of the ballpark.
"We’re hitting on the field instead," Hernandez said. "That worked out fine."
Hernandez also wanted to get his fielders comfortable playing on the surface at Modern Woodmen Park, where the River Bandits’ next home game is scheduled for May 24.
Cesar, who split time between between short-season Tri-City and Quad-Cities last season, said the field is in great condition.
"The grounds crew has done a great job with the field," Salazar said. "It’s in really good shape, and we’re anxious to get back here in a couple of weeks and actually play some games on it. It’s been a crazy start to the season."
Hernandez appreciates the resiliency his Western Division-leading team has shown while building its 21-10 record.
"They’ve shown a real ability to adjust and deal with everything that has happened," Hernandez said. "Minor-league baseball isn’t easy, and these guys, they’ve stuck together and continue to make the most of every day. That part of this whole thing has impressed me."
Conn credits River Bandits coaches with helping make that happen.
"They’ve been so prepared and organized, it really has made a difference," Conn said. "We’ve been able to just show up every day and do our job, no matter where we’ve been playing."
That has helped build cohesion within the team that has also proven beneficial.
"We’ve got a good group of guys on this club and a great staff, and we’ve been in it together," Conn said. "We’re all looking forward to things getting back to normal, and being out here today is a step in that direction."