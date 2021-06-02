Gentry homers twice, drives in six as Bandits roll

Tyler Gentry finished what he started Wednesday.

The Quad Cities outfielder homered in his first and final at-bats and drove home six of the River Bandits’ runs in an 11-5 victory over Beloit at Modern Woodmen Park.

A third-round pick of the Royals in the 2020 draft out of Alabama, Gentry explored both sides of the outfield fence with his third and fourth home runs of the season in the High A Central League game.

He drove an opposite-field three-run shot to right to give Quad Cities an early 3-1 advantage in the first inning and then dropped a towering two-run blast over the fence in left with one out in the seventh as the River Bandits opened a 9-2 lead.

“He has that kind of power, we saw that in instructional league last fall, and the thing I really liked was the way he battled before that first home run,’’ Quad Cities manager Chris Widger said.

“To be behind in the count and to turn on a fastball the way he did and take it the opposite way, it was great to see.’’

Gentry wasn’t the only River Bandits batter clearing the fences.

Nick Loftin and Eric Cole each belted two-run home runs as well among the 12 hits Quad Cities collected.