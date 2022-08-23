Good glovin' sparks Bandits past Dragons

Whenever one of his players makes a great defensive play, Quad Cities River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad makes a quick note.

Tyler Tolbert and his teammates wore out a pen Tuesday night at Modern Woodmen Park, turning challenges into outs as Quad Cities claimed a series-opening 3-1 victory over Dayton.

The River Bandits’ defensive work — complementing a career-high 11 strikeouts from pitcher Adrian Alcantara — included two gems from Tolbert at shortstop.

The first, a head-over-heels lunging grab of a Tyler Callihan ball in left, ended the top of the third inning and stranded a pair of runners on base.

"I could see that (left fielder Darryl Collins) wasn’t going to get there, so I knew I was the only one who could make a play on it," Tolbert said. "I just laid out and went for it."

As he came up with the ball, Conrad found himself making another note.

"I’ll jot down something like ‘Play of the year,’ but that’s like the fourth or fifth time I’ve written that after one of his plays. He keeps topping himself," Conrad said. "He was just fully laying it out there for his team, with no regard for his body. Just make a play."

Tolbert later denied Callihan again in the eighth, making a leaping grab of a ball hit behind second before running to the base to start an inning-ending double play.

The River Bandits’ Herardo Gonzalez turned a pair of impressive plays at third, catcher Kale Emshoff made a diving grab of a foul ball in the eighth and River Town chased down a tough ball in right in the ninth to help preserve a win that moved Alcantara to 6-5 on the season.

"That’s guys caring about each other, doing what they can to help the pitchers and help the team," Conrad said. "That’s the work they put in with Eddie (Rodriguez), that’s the work they put in themselves to become good defenders. Every one of those plays we made, they took an opportunity away from the other team, moved us one out closer to a win."

Alcantara did his share of that as well, teaming with Parker Harm and Anderson Paulino in the five-hit victory.

The River Bandits’ starting right-hander who has not lost a decision since July 2 faced the minimum in four of the first five innings, recording nine of his 11 strikeouts during those opening innings.

"Adrian had great stuff early, just another good effort from him," Conrad said.

Alcantara scattered four hits and walked one batter over 6.2 innings before exiting with the Dragons’ Justice Thompson on third base in a 2-1 game.

Harm entered and struck out Michael Triana to end the inning and the last scoring threat Dayton had in the game.

Quad Cities bunched together five of its eight hits in the fourth inning, the first a one-out double to the base of the wall in the right field corner by Peyton Wilson.

A single to short right by Collins advanced Wilson to third before he scored the game’s first run when Juan Carlos Negret lashed a single into left.

Gonzalez followed with a single left-center that brought Collins home.

Emshoff followed with a single that loaded the bases but Negret was forced out at home on a grounder to first by Town and the River Bandits settled for a pair of runs.

"If you’re only going to score three runs, bunching hits together becomes important that was a big inning for us," Conrad said.

Dayton got to Alcantara for a run in the top of the sixth when Jay Allen walked, stole second and scored on a two-out double by Rece Hinds before a strikeout ended the inning.

The River Bandits added an insurance run in the eighth when Tolbert led off with a double, then scored when Wilson followed with his third hit of the game.

"We needed that run. I was able to get on and Peyton, he’s been raking it, came through to get me in," Tolbert said. "We’re doing what we can to help each other and make it work."