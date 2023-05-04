MIDLAND, Mich. — Same story, different day.

The Quad Cities River Bandits saw their losing streak hit four Thursday night with a 4-2 setback to Great Lakes in a Midwest League contest at Dow Diamond.

Once again, free passes and the inability to convert with runners in scoring position doomed the River Bandits.

Great Lakes capitalized on seven walks and a hit batsman while Quad Cities stranded a dozen baserunners for the second consecutive game.

Carter Jensen provided the lone offense for the River Bandits with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. Jensen accounted for two of the team's six hits.

The River Bandits (9-14) had two on in the ninth and one out, but Gavin Cross and Jensen each struck out swinging to end the contest. Quad Cities was 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position after going 2-for-13 on Wednesday.

The Loons (15-9) pushed across a run in the second, added two more in the sixth and one in the eighth for their third straight win in the series.

Alex Freeland had a two-run single in the sixth inning off reliever Eric Cerantola, and Yunior Garcia deposited a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Yon Castro pitched five shutout innings and struck out five to record the win for Great Lakes. Jake Pilarski pitched a scoreless ninth for his eighth save of the season.

The teams continue the series at 5:05 p.m. Friday before playing afternoon contests Saturday and Sunday.