One night after earning their first shutout victory of the season, the Quad Cities River Bandits experienced their first shutout loss of the year.

Wisconsin limited the River Bandits to a pair of singles in a 2-0 shutout of the Timber Rattlers at Modern Woodmen Park on Wednesday, scratching out a pair of runs in later innings to end a four-game win streak by Quad Cities.

“I think our line probably looks worse than it really was," River Bandits manager Brooks Conrad said. “Their pitchers threw well and didn’t let us get anything going. But, I felt we hit a good number of balls hard, made good contact but we didn’t seem to find many holes."

Neither team mustered much of anything offensively through the game’s first six inning.

Quad Cities starter Tyson Guerrero didn’t allow a hit in his six-inning start, walking one batter and recording a career-high eight strikeouts before exiting a scoreless game.

Wisconsin starter Joseph Hernandez allowed the only two hits the River Bandits had in the game, a one-out single by Gavin Cross in the third inning and a one-out single by River Town an inning later.

In rebounding from a loss to Peoria in his last start, Hernandez also worked around three walks while striking out three batters before leaving after the Timber Rattlers took a 1-0 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

Hernandez wasn’t the only pitcher who overcame a rocky outing in his previous start.

In his first start of the season at Cedar Rapids on April 12, Guerrero gave up a career-high six earned runs on four hits in a three-inning outing.

He responded with an outing Wednesday that impressed Brooks.

“Guerrero was electric. It was really good to see him come back with a start like that. He was outstanding," Brooks said.

The left-hander’s effort followed a good week of preparation.

“It was what you hope to see. He was really good and a lot of it had to do with what he did between starts," Brooks said. “He had a really good week of work, got himself back on track after last start and that carried over."

Following Guerrero’s start, the Timber Rattlers collected the first of their five hits with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and made it count.

Wisconsin’s Ben Metzinger brought home the only run Wisconsin needed when he singled into right off of Quad Cities reliever Eric Cerantola.

The base hit scored Joe Gray Jr., who had walked with two outs and stole second before avoiding tag of catcher Carter Jensen at the plate on a perfect throw to the plate by Juan Carlos Negret in right.

“Great throw by Negret and Carter put a good tag on him. I want to see a replay. I thought he got it down, but that didn’t go our way," Conrad said. “That was a little frustrating ... Great throw. Good tag."

Metzinger doubled the Wisconsin lead in the top of the ninth.

In a half inning that included three hits and a pair of errors, Metzinger drove a single up the middle to score Robert Moore.

Taken with the 72nd overall pick in the 2022 draft, Moore reached on an infield single to open the inning and advanced on an error before scoring when Metzinger singled beyond the reach of a pair of diving River Bandits to leave Quad Cities in a 2-0 hole.

Bo Bowman collected his fourth save in as many attempts for the Rattlers, retiring Quad Cities in order in the bottom of the ninth.