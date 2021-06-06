Haake, Bandits deliver another series win

“I concentrated a lot on my change-up and just keeping the ball down,’’ Haake said. “That was a good hitting team and if you make a mistake, they’ll make you pay. I gave up two home runs on pitches, but I made the adjustments I needed to make.’’

That pleased Quad Cities manager Chris Widger the most about what he saw from Haake.

“It was great to see Zach respond the way he did after a rough start in the first inning. After leaving a couple of pitches up, he came back and finished strong,’’ Widger said. “The important thing was he didn’t let the first inning carry over to the second and beyond. He made adjustments, got the ball down and had a much stronger game than he did the last time out.’’

While each six-game series provides at least one starter with a chance to learn from a series-opening performance in a second start, Widger isn’t necessarily a fan.

“Guys can look at the charts and see what worked, what didn’t, but I’d rather have two three-game series instead of facing the same team six straight days,’’ Widger said. “I understand the reasoning. We’re just happy to be playing baseball again.’’

And Widger’s team continues to play winning baseball.