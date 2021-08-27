 Skip to main content
Hancock homer gives Bandits a walk-off win
MINOR LEAGUES | QUAD CITIES 8, WISCONSIN 6

  • Updated
River Bandits logo (Blue)

Will Hancock left no doubt.

The Quad Cities catcher put his signature on a 1-1 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday to give the River Bandits an 8-6 walk-off victory over Wisconsin.

Hancock’s fifth home run of the season sailed over the fence in left just beyond the reach of leaping Timber Rattlers’ left fielder Carlos Rodriguez to give Quad Cities its fifth walk-off win of the High-A Central League season.

It came off of Wisconsin’s Harold Chirino, who struck out the first two batters he faced before Gavin Stupienski drew a walk to bring Hancock to the plate.

After striking out in his first three plate appearances, Hancock factored into not only ending the game but also into a comeback.

He was struck by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh to give the River Bandits a short-lived 6-5 advantage.

That was all part of a comeback that began an inning earlier after Quad Cities trailed 5-1 midway through the sixth inning before rallying to take a lead off of Wilton’s Evan Reifert during a three-run seventh.

After scoring a pair of runs in the sixth, Michael Massey tied the game with a two-run homer in the seventh.

His 19th home run of the season cleared the fence in right and came after Tucker Bradley greeted Reifert with an inning-opening single to right.

The River Bandits took the lead later in the inning after Reifert walked three straight batters with two outs and then struck Hancock with a pitch to bring Nathan Eaton home with the go-ahead run.

Wisconsin prevented Reifert from figuring into the decision when it tied the game with two outs in the top of the eighth on a run-scoring double by Kekai Rios.

The line-hugging two-base hit scored Ashton McGee, who opened the inning with a single.

Before Quad Cities came from behind to win for the 36th time in its 66 victories this season, a three-run fourth inning by the Timber Rattlers forced the River Bandits to play from behind.

Quad Cities starting pitcher Charlie Neuweiler needed just 31 pitches over three perfect innings to open the game.

It took him 31 more to get through the fourth as Wisconsin opened a lead.

Back-to-back groundouts by Zavier Warren and Joe Gray Jr. pushed runs across to give the Timber Rattlers a lead which grew to 3-0 when McGee deposited a pitch from Neuweiler over the fence in right.

The homer was his 11th of the season, but his first since joining Wisconsin on Tuesday from low-A Carolina.

Quad Cities, held in check through five innings by Rattlers starter Justin Jarvis, answered with a run in the bottom half of the inning.

John Rave and Nathan Eaton reached on one-out walks before Rave scored the Bandits’ first run when Stupienski reached on a fielding error by Antonio Pinero at second.

Both teams collected a pair of runs in the sixth, allowing the River Bandits to stay within a 5-3 score.

Quad Cities sliced the four-run margin Wisconsin had taken in the top of the inning in half when Eric Cole followed an Eaton double with a two-run single.

His base hit through the right side of the infield came after the Timber Rattlers increased their lead on a run-scoring single by Freddy Zamora and when Rios was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top half of the inning.

BANDITS BYTES

On the mend: Quad Cities pitcher Zach Haake, off to a 4-1 start this season with nine starts among his 10 appearances, is beginning a rehab assignment at the Royals' Arizona complex league site.

Haake has been on the disabled list since July 6. A sixth-round pick of the Royals in the 2018 draft, he last appeared in a game for the River Bandits on June 30 when he started against Cedar Rapids.

Roster move: Relief pitcher Peyton Gray of the River Bandits has been placed on the seven-day injured list.

Gray has made 15 relief appearances for Quad Cities since joining the team from Low-A Columbia (S.C.). He has a 2-1 record and six saves in seven opportunities with a 1.26 ERA with the River Bandits.

On deck: Wisconsin at Quad Cities, today, 6:30 p.m. Probable pitchers: Timber Rattlers, T.J. Shook (1-0, 3.60 ERA); River Bandits, Anthony Veneziano (5-4, 4.06)

