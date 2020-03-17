Heller: Delay in Bandits' start 'heartbreaking'

Heller, whose Midwest League club is coming off of a flood-impacted 2019 season, calls the event cancellations and the delay in the start of the season "heartbreaking."

Beyond baseball games, the impact includes everything from business meetings and wedding receptions to board meetings and club meetings.

"The decisions that have been made have been made with great reluctance. It’s been sad, sad, heartbreaking. Baseball is something that brings us together as a community and to be told that we have to stay away from each other, keep our distance, that’s a hard thing," Heller said.

"We’ve made it our mission since day one to bring people together and Modern Woodmen Park has become a place where the entire Quad-Cities can come together as one. We’re looking forward to the day when that can happen again."

While events at Modern Woodmen Park have been canceled and the start of the baseball season has been delayed, the River Bandits' business office remains open during normal office hours.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for early season games who want to exchange them for scheduled games later in the season can do so at any time at the team’s business office.