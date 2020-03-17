Heller: Delay in Bandits' start 'heartbreaking'

A passing train breaks the silence around midday Tuesday at Modern Woodmen Park, a silence that will remain all-too common in upcoming weeks at the home of the Quad Cities River Bandits.
"It’s hard to imagine a scenario that would have our season opening before Memorial Day weekend and that might even be optimistic," River Bandits owner Dave Heller said. "Right now, we just don’t know."
Minor League Baseball, the governing body of the nation’s 160 minor-league teams, announced last week that the start of the 2020 season would be delayed after Major League Baseball announced delays in the start of its season.
In the days since, the delay at the major-league level has been extended to eight weeks and minor-league players who began spring training camps about 10 days ago have been sent home for an undetermined amount of time.
The delays currently impact two of the four minor-league teams owned by Heller, Quad Cities and high-A Wilmington in the Carolina League. His other two teams, Lowell in the New York-Penn League and Billings in the Pioneer League, are short-season clubs which begin their schedules in mid-June.
The River Bandits are following guidelines established by the Center for Disease Control to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, closing Modern Woodmen Park to all gatherings of 50 people or more until the guidelines change.
Heller, whose Midwest League club is coming off of a flood-impacted 2019 season, calls the event cancellations and the delay in the start of the season "heartbreaking."
Beyond baseball games, the impact includes everything from business meetings and wedding receptions to board meetings and club meetings.
"The decisions that have been made have been made with great reluctance. It’s been sad, sad, heartbreaking. Baseball is something that brings us together as a community and to be told that we have to stay away from each other, keep our distance, that’s a hard thing," Heller said.
"We’ve made it our mission since day one to bring people together and Modern Woodmen Park has become a place where the entire Quad-Cities can come together as one. We’re looking forward to the day when that can happen again."
While events at Modern Woodmen Park have been canceled and the start of the baseball season has been delayed, the River Bandits' business office remains open during normal office hours.
Fans who have already purchased tickets for early season games who want to exchange them for scheduled games later in the season can do so at any time at the team’s business office.
Heller said the River Bandits will continue to maintain their entire full-time staff.
"There are already stories out there about teams that have laid employees off. That’s not what we’re about. Our staff is like family and that’s not something we do," Heller said.
With no games on the immediate horizon, the Quad Cities staff continues to prepare Modern Woodmen Park for the season.
Installation of a new, larger high-definition video board is complete beyond the fence in left field and a new ribbon board is in place at the base of the outfield fence in right.
Heller said a painting project is ongoing as well.
"There will be more fresh coats of paint and more sanitized surfaces at Modern Woodmen Park than anywhere else in the Quad-Cities other than maybe Genesis," Heller said. "We’ll be ready to go when opening day does get here."