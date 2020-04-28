Heller reassured of Bandits' continued existence

In early December, Grassley told the Quad-City Times that Halem had assured him then that the Triple-A Iowa Cubs and the Class A teams in Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids were not among teams being considered for elimination as Major League Baseball attempts to structure a new agreement with its minor-league affiliates.

The reassurance echoes what Heller has been saying all along.

“I’ve said since day one that I was 100 percent certain that the River Bandits will continue to exist for many years to come,’’ Heller said. “People see the stories about minor-league baseball contracting and they ask, are we going to be here? The answer is ‘yes’ and we’re looking forward to being a part of this community that we love for a long time.’’

In his statement last week, Grassley said he spoke with Halem again about the significance of the sport in Iowa.

“I reiterated the important part minor-league teams play in their communities and the great economic impact they have in their regions,’’ Grassley said.

He said the pair talked about all of Iowa’s five affiliated minor-league teams, including Midwest League clubs in Clinton and Burlington, but Halem offered no assurances about the future of the LumberKings or Bees.