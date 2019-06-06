River Bandits starter Cody Deason surrendered a lead-off bunt single to Peoria Chiefs second baseman Brendan Donovan on Thursday.
It was the last hit the Chiefs got.
Deason and reliever Felipe Tejada shut down the Chiefs and David Hensley hit a walk-off double to lift the River Bandits to a 1-0 win.
With the score still knotted 0-0 in the bottom of the ninth, River Bandits catcher Ruben Castro walked to lead off the inning and scored on Hensley's double.
Hensley also tripled to account for half of the River Bandits' four hits.
Deason threw seven shutout innings, striking out three, before Tejada (1-0) finished it off with two perfect frames. The Chiefs did not have a batter reach base after the second inning.
Prior to Thursday's game, Quad-Cities made a series of roster moves including the promotion of Midwest League all-star pitcher Austin Hansen and pitcher Luis Garcia to high-A Fayetteville.
Hansen is 4-1 on the season with an earned run average of 0.86 in nine outings. He has not allowed a run in his last 33.2 innings of work.
Garcia is 4-0 with a 2.93 ERA, striking out 60 batters in 43 innings of work in nine appearances.
In their place, two pitchers are joining the River Bandits from Double-A Corpus Christi.
Jonathan Bermudez, who made four relief appearances for Quad-Cities earlier this season, returns after going 0-2 with a 0.93 ERA in five relief appearances in the Texas League.
A 20th-round pick in the 2017 draft from Tennessee who missed the 2018 season with an injury, Hunter Martin has split time between Corpus Christi and Fayetteville this season. He has a combined 1-1 record with a 6.49 ERA in 14 appearances out of the bullpen.
Quad-Cities also activated catcher Oscar Campos and from the injured reserve list and transferred him to Triple-A Round Rock.
LumberKings shut out
Clinton pitchers held Cedar Rapids scoreless for nine innings Wednesday.
Unfortunately for the LumberKings, Cedar Rapids held Clinton scoreless for 10.
A bases-loaded fielder's choice in the 10th inning scored Gabe Snyder to give the Kernels a 1-0 win.
Humberto Mejia threw six shutout innings for Clinton with six strikeouts but had to settle for a no-decision.