At 6-foot-6, David Hensley isn’t your prototypical middle infielder.
But, Hensley is typical of many of today’s professional baseball draft selections in one respect.
He fits in everywhere for the Quad-Cities River Bandits.
A 26th-round selection of the Astros in this year’s draft, Hensley has played second, third and shortstop for Quad-Cities since arriving in the Midwest League a little over a month ago.
"Shortstop is probably where I’m most comfortable at, but I’m willing to play wherever they need me," Hensley said. "I feel like that is one of the things that I can bring to a team. I can fit into the lineup in a lot of spots."
He proved that at the collegiate level at San Diego State, playing every position on the diamond other than catcher at some point during a college career in his hometown.
His family has that one covered as well. Hensley’s sister, Taylor, was a two-time all-conference catcher at the University of San Diego.
The versatility has been a part of Hensley’s game for years.
He grew up playing shortstop and center field and later played third base before seeing the bulk of his early opportunities in the outfield in college. He returned to the infield as senior with the Aztecs, and that has remained his home with the River Bandits.
"If I had to classify myself as anything I’d say I was an infielder. I’ve taken so many reps at every infield position," Hensley said. "I’d feel ready to compete at any of them if needed."
Quad-Cities manager Mickey Storey views that type of versatility as a necessity in today’s game.
"We cross-train guys at multiple positions a lot, and there is value in that," Storey said. "I feel like it’s something that is good for the player and for the organization. Hensley’s a guy who can play anywhere for us, and he’s doing a good job with that role."
That ability creates some lineup flexibility for Storey and provides Hensley with additional opportunities at the plate.
He has started 13 games at shortstop, 12 at third and eight at second base, in addition to seeing action as a designated hitter in three games for the River Bandits.
"I’m probably more comfortable in the middle of the infield, just in terms of being able to read the angles as the ball comes off the bat," Hensley said. "At third, the reaction time is a little less, but I feel like I’m improving there as well."
Hensley works to create an defensive advantage with his size.
Possessing good quickness on his 190-pound frame, Hensley can use his 6-6 height and a good wingspan to cover plenty of ground.
He also works diligently to stay low to the ground to better position himself to make defensive plays.
"For me, that’s the biggest challenge on defense, to get low and stay low," Hensley said.
With Quad-Cities, Hensley’s growth over the past six weeks has come at the plate.
He took the field Wednesday having hit safely in 15 of the River Bandits’ last 18 games, batting .345 during a seven-game hitting streak that ended with a 0-for-3 outing Tuesday against Cedar Rapids.
Hensley has hit .289 over his last 10 games, raising his season average to a modest .234.
"I came in, and I struggled a bit. It took some time for me to adjust to professional pitching," Hensley said. "That part of it has been a process, but I feel like things are coming around. I can’t get caught up in the numbers. I have to keep the focus on the progress I’m seeing."
He’s worked with River Bandits hitting coach Dillon Lawson to adjust his swing, using his body to create motion more than his hands.
"I’ve always used my hands to generate bat speed, and now I’m working to put my body more into it," Hensley said.
Storey believes strength gains will be important for Hensley as his career progresses, facilitating more consistent offensive production.
"He’s put a lot work into it, and he’s swinging the bat well right now," Storey said. "He looks a lot more comfortable at the plate, and as a result, his production has picked up. As he gains strength, he’s only going to help himself. That’s probably the next step."
It’s a step that Hensley is prepared to take.
In addition to working toward completing his undergraduate degree in criminal justice at San Diego State during the offseason, Hensley plans to work with current Buies Creek and former Quad-Cities hitting coach Ben Rosenthal in San Diego.
"I’m seeing the potential that is there for me now, and the only way I’m going to realize that potential is to put the work in to get there," Hensley said. "The plan is to work hard on the finer points of it all and put myself in a position to come back ready for spring training and build off of what I’m learning now."