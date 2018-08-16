In the field and at the plate, Modern Woodmen Park wasn’t big enough Thursday night for David Hensley.
After snaring a hot smash and then getting his cleats tangled up in netting as he dove head-first into the stands to catch a pop foul for the first two outs in the eighth inning, the Quad-Cities third baseman followed with a solo homer in the bottom half of the inning to give the River Bandits a 2-1 Midwest League victory over Kane County.
Hensley’s game-winning fourth home run of the season came on a drive to the power alley in left-center field.
His two-out solo shot off of Cougars reliever Abraham Almonte ended a string of 15 straight Quad-Cities batters retired in the rain-delayed pitcher’s duel which saw the teams sit nearly two hours.
Hansel Paulino earned his first Midwest League victory in two decisions by working the final two innings, finishing off the three-hit win with three ninth-inning strikeouts and working around a one-out single by Jancarlos Cintron in the top of the ninth.
Following a delay of 1 hour, 51 minutes, play resumed at 9:01 p.m. and the River Bandits’ early 1-0 lead lasted about 30 minutes before the Cougars’ Ryan Grotjohn tied the game.
Grotjohn snuck a two-out solo home run just inside the right field foul pole in the top of the fourth, the only hit allowed by Tanner Duncan in 2.2 innings of relief work.
The hit was the first of the game for Kane County, which used two walks and a Ryan Dobson single to load the bases in the fifth but Parker Mushinski left them that way.
Mushinski ended the inning by striking out Yoel Yanqui, the seventh of 15 strikeouts recorded in the game by a Quad-Cities pitching staff that now sits two punch outs away from matching the Midwest League record of 1,307 strikeouts in a season set by Fort Wayne last season.
By the time the rain began to fall following the end of the second inning, Quad-Cities had given starting pitcher Cesar Rosado a 1-0 lead to work with.
Rosado pitched two hitless innings before Miguelangel Sierra belted his 11th home run of the season.
The River Bandits’ shortstop deposited the first of three hits allowed in the second by Kane County starter Mack Lemieux over the fence in left with one out.
Singles by Michael Papierski and Colton Shaver preceded a walk to Chandler Taylor which loaded the bases, but Lemieux recorded the fifth strikeout of his two-inning start and Quad-Cities left the bases loaded before play was halted and the grounds crew covered the infield before the rain started.
LumberKings game postponed
The Clinton LumberKings game against the Beloit Snappers was postponed by rain on Thursday.
The teams will meet in a doubleheader today with Game 1 starting at 5 p.m.
Clay Chandler is slated to start the opener for the LumberKings against Beloit's Gus Varland. Raymond Kerr is scheduled to start Game 2 against the Snappers' Mitchell Jordan.