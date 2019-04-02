Ray Hernandez feels a little like a conductor, working to put together an orchestra.
Pieces have come together from a number of different directions and like the 25 players on the roster and other members of his staff, the new Quad-Cities River Bandits manager is anxious to see how it all comes together once the season opens Thursday.
“There are always a lot of moving pieces in spring training and as a team, we were maybe together as a group for the last two or three days before breaking camp,’’ Hernandez said. “I like a lot of what I’ve seen and I feel good about our roster, but I think we’re all ready to play some games.’’
The River Bandits arrived in the Quad-Cities last weekend and with Mississippi River flooding impacting access to Modern Woodmen Park, the team has worked out at the St. Ambrose Dome and the TBK Bank Sports Complex in recent days.
“The guys are ready to compete and I like their attitude,’’ Hernandez said. “After a month of work in Florida, it’s time to get it going.’’
Quad-Cities begins its 140-game Midwest League marathon on Thursday, facing Burlington on the road at 6 p.m. in game moved from Modern Woodmen Park because of flooding.
The managerial assignment is the first for the 30-year-old Hernandez, a Sacramento, California native who joined the Astros organization last year as the development coach with Houston’s Triple-A affiliate, Fresno.
“It’s a great opportunity for me, a chance to manage my own team and hopefully have a hand in helping each of these guys have a chance to live their dreams and one day play in the major leagues,’’ Hernandez said.
“That’s what we are here to do, help them develop as players and move up the ladder with the Astros. I feel like we have been given a good group to work with and for them, it’s about the growth they can make throughout the course of the season.’’
Hernandez will be the third River Bandits manager in as many seasons to be making his professional managerial debut with Quad-Cities.
He’s hoping for the same type of success his predecessors enjoyed.
Russ Steinhorn, now working as the minor-league hitting coordinator for the Phillies organization, led Quad-Cities to a 79-59 record in 2017 and Mickey Storey was promoted by Houston to manage its new Triple-A affiliate Round Rock after guiding the River Bandits to an 81-59 record last season.
Hernandez talked with Storey a bit about working in the Midwest League during spring training and plans to put to use the knowledge he gained last season while working with a veteran staff at Fresno.
That staff included manager Rodney Linares, pitching coach Dyar Miller and hitting coach Darryl Robinson, a group which had a combined 95 years of professional baseball experience including 37 with the Astros organization.
“The great thing about being the fourth coach, the development coach, is that the position is set up to allow you to get as much out of it as you want to put into it and working with the staff in Fresno, I soaked up every bit of information I could,’’ Hernandez said.
“I couldn’t have been around a better group to learn from. They all had such a good feel for the game and in watching Rodney manage, I learned a great deal. There wasn’t a day when I didn’t learn something.’’
Hernandez also enjoys the technology he has at his disposal.
“The amount of information we have available to us is incredible and it’s something I spend a lot of time with,’’ he said. “I’ll spend a lot of time studying our players and using what I learn to help them as we do our work every day.’’
Hernandez, who pitched at the collegiate level at Cosumnes River College and Cal State-Fullerton, was a 48th-round draft choice of the Diamondbacks in 2011. He pitched two seasons in Arizona’s farm system, reaching the California League while working 205.2 innings in 45 appearances.
Before joining the Astros organization, Hernandez coached one season at Elk Grove High School in California before working three years as the pitching coach at Cosumnes River College.
It was during his time coaching at the high school and junior-college level that Hernandez developed the true passion which has led him to his current assignment.
“In working with the players at that level, I saw the benefits to be gained by helping young people grow not only as athletes but as people and I really enjoyed that aspect of the job. That experience guided me to pursue what I’m doing now,’’ Hernandez said.
“The job at the Triple-A level was a little different. Those players are so close to the major leagues that you spend a lot of time fine-tuning things as opposed to here where development and growth is what it is all about. It’s about helping players move toward their potential.’’
Hernandez isn’t in it alone.
He expects the experience of Quad-Cities hitting coach Rafael Pena and pitching coach Erick Abreu to be invaluable.
Pena is the lone returning member of the River Bandits staff, promoted after filling in the development coach position with Quad-Cities last season. He has worked with half of the 12 position players on the River Bandits roster and has helped prepare Hernandez for work in the Midwest League.
Abreu joins the River Bandits from Tri-City, where he worked with 12 of the 13 pitchers on the Quad-Cities’ opening-day roster on a team which won the 2018 New York-Penn League championship and like last year’s River Bandits, established a league strikeout record.
“Pena’s experience here, knowing the league and what to expect with the early-season weather, is invaluable and Abreu has worked with pretty much everybody in what is looking to be a really good pitching staff,’’ Hernandez said.
“From the players to the staff, it’s a collaborative effort. This is a team game and I feel like we’re in a good place as we start the season.’’