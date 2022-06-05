Hernandez delivers in Bandits' walk-off win

Determined Diego Hernandez wasn’t going to let this game get away.

The Quad Cities outfielder drove a single into center in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday to score Morgan McCullough for an 8-7 Midwest League victory over Beloit, the first walk-off win of the season for the River Bandits at Modern Woodmen Park.

“For it to be the first of the season, it feels very good. I am very happy,’’ Hernandez said. “He threw me a fastball, I hit it and the rest is history.’’

Speaking through interpreter and Quad Cities strength and conditioning coach Joey Manana, Hernandez said he was simply looking to make good contact after some textbook baseball put the River Bandits in a position to end a six-game losing streak.

McCullough opened the inning by taking first base when he was hit by a pitch, then moved into scoring position when Tyler Tolbert laid down a sacrifice bunt toward third.

Hernandez took care of the rest, stroking a fastball from Sky Carp reliever Raul Brito into center to bring McCullough home and send River Bandits players onto the field where they caught up with Hernandez to celebrate as he rounded second base.

“Couldn’t have worked out any better,’’ Quad Cities manager Brooks Conrad said. “Hernandez has been hitting the ball well lately. It all worked out the way it was supposed to. This team has stuck with it. Through all the struggles, hardship, they’ve kept playing. It was good to get a reward.’’

Beloit, losing for just the second time in its last 12 games, made the River Bandits earn it.

Quad Cities trailed 6-4 at the stretch, but scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the seventh to take its first lead of the game.

The River Bandits had loaded the bases with one out when Herard Gonzalez dribbled a ball toward the mound where pitcher Josan Mendez fielded it, but his throw home for an attempted force out sailed high and wide beyond the reach of catcher Bennett Hostetler.

Two runs scored before a Kale Emshoff groundout scored Hernandez to push the River Bandits in front 7-6.

Beloit tied the game at 7-7 in the top of the eighth on a fielder’s choice by Tanner Allen.

River Bandits reliever Emilio Marquez worked the ninth and moved to 5-1 on the season, facing the minimum after picking off Nasim Nunez after he reached on a one-out single.

The victory came after starting pitcher Adrian Alcantara weathered a rough start for the River Bandits, giving up five runs on four hits in the first inning.

A three-run home run by Dalvy Rosrio that was followed by a solo shot by Hostetler left Quad Cities in a 5-0 hole before it recorded its first at-bat.

Alcantara remained in the game and allowed just one more hit – a solo homer by Will Banfield in the third – before exiting a 6-4 game after five innings.

“It would have been easy for Alcantara to feel sorry for himself after struggling in that first inning, but he came back and gave us four excellent innings after that and kept us in this game,’’ Conrad said. “Without that, we don’t win this.’’

Conrad said Alcantara seemed to locate his pitches better after the opening inning, giving himself and the River Bandits at chance.

Quad Cities used the long ball to play its way back into the game after a base hit up the middle by Gonzalez scored Hernandez in the bottom of the first inning.

Back-to-back solo home runs by Dillan Shrum and Felix Familia in the second cut the Beloit lead to 5-3 and a solo homer by Tolbert in the fifth kept the River Bandits within a 6-4 score.

“We’ve been in a lot of close games,’’ Hernandez said. “Alcantara, he kept his head up and kept working, and gave us a chance to do what we did. He stuck with it. We all did and we got the win.’’

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get the latest baseball news delivered to you! Sign up to receive professional baseball news in your inbox every week. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.