Dave Heller sees a brighter future for fans attending Quad-Cities River Bandits games — a crystal-clear, high-definition future.
The first of two projects which will include the installation of a new, larger video board and a new, larger ribbon board at Modern Woodmen Park is scheduled to begin later this week.
The existing ribbon board that sits at the base of the right field fence and details player statistics and other information will be replaced beginning Thursday, while installation of a new video board that will replace the existing videoboard and scoreboard in left-center field will begin once the current season ends.
“With the upgrades in the quality of the boards, it’s going to bring a major-league feel to our ballpark,’’ said Heller, who has owned the Midwest League team for the past 11 seasons. “They are both state of the art as far as picture quality goes.’’
Both also will be larger than the boards they are replacing.
“The first improvement we made after purchasing the team right after the 2008 season was the ribbon board and it made a dramatic difference in the fan experience at the ballpark,’’ Heller said. “Eleven years later, it’s time for a bigger, sharper, clearer upgrade.’’
The new ribbon board being installed later this week will stand seven feet tall and 84 feet wide, which compares to the 6x72 board it is replacing.
The ribbon board is expected to be operational for the River Bandits’ Aug. 7 home game against Clinton and the team will celebrate by hosting former Chicago Cubs pitcher Rick Reuschel for a meet and greet with fans.
The video board that will be installed in the fall replaces one that has been in place since 2011. The new board will measure 30x42 feet and will replace one that was 20x35 feet as well as a scoreboard that has been in place since 2004.
“It’s going to give a clear HD image as well and like the ribbon board, it’s time for a replacement,’’ Heller said. “Both of them will be a significant upgrade that we’re excited about.’’
Both boards were scheduled to be replaced earlier this year, but Mississippi River floodwaters delayed the work until the ground surrounding the stadium dried out enough to support equipment needed to erect the new boards.
The existing boards have both had issues throughout the current season, but the flooding and the planned replacement have prevented anything more than minor repairs.
The project is a cooperative effort between the River Bandits and the City of Davenport, which owns the ballpark.
The two organizations are splitting the $411,924 cost of the project which was approved by the Davenport City Council at its meeting on July 10.
The city’s portion of the funds comes from dollars designated for ballpark improvements that are collected as part of the Midwest League team’s $273,000 annual rent.
The rental fee, which remains the highest in the league, was raised to that dollar figure when the city-owned facility was renovated in 2004. It was designed to create an ongoing pool of funds that are designated by the terms of the lease to be used for ballpark repairs and improvements.