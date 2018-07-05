Quiet Quad-Cities showed some late-inning fight but mustered two lonely singles in a pitcher’s duel Thursday night at Modern Woodmen Park.
"It was good to bring the winning run to the plate a couple of times in the ninth, but it was too little, too late," manager Mickey Storey said following the River Bandits’ 2-1 Midwest League loss to Beloit.
The Snappers carried a bid for their second no-hitter of the season into the eighth inning before Alfredo Angarita ended it, driving a one-out single into left in a 1-0 game.
Angarita never got the chance to tie the game, thrown out easily as he attempted to stretch his hit into a double.
That came after Beloit had taken a 1-0 lead in the top half of the inning on a two-out double by Ryan Gridley that rolled to the wall in left center.
It scored Jordan Devencenzi from second after he had singled and advanced on an errant pickoff attempt, which ultimately tagged River Bandits reliever Brandon Feldman with his first loss of the season.
The Snappers extended the lead to 2-0 in the ninth when Mickey McDonald led off with a homer to right, providing Beloit with enough offense to overcome a late charge by Quad-Cities.
Miguelangel Sierra opened the bottom of the ninth with an infield single, then advanced when Logan Mattix was hit by a pitch and again when Colton Shaver grounded into a double play.
A passed ball allowed Sierra to pull the River Bandits within 2-1, but after Chandler Taylor and Scott Schreiber walked, Snappers reliever Nick Highberger struck out Jonathan Lacroix to deny Quad-Cities its first win in 33 tries this season in games it has trailed entering the ninth inning.
"We just didn’t have any timely hitting, and for a while, we didn’t have any hitting at all," Storey said. "I liked the fight we showed in the ninth, that was good. We just need more of it — starting a lot earlier in the game."
Snappers pitchers were far from perfect, walking six River Bandits before Angarita singled in the eighth.
"Even when they had 10 hits and we had none, we were still right there, even though I didn’t feel like we had many quality at-bats, too many 1-2-3 innings," Storey said. "Our pitching and defense gave us a chance, but it helps to have a few hits along the way."
Beloit had a pair of early chances, but came away empty after loading the bases with one out in the both the first and sixth innings.
River Bandits starter Chad Donato gave up a pair of singles and hit Hunter Hargrove with a pitch in the first before striking out Jesus Lopez and Logan Farrar.
The same scenario played out in the sixth when in reliever Willy Collado’s first inning of work, two singles followed by a walk to Gridley filled the bases with Snappers.
Keeping the game scoreless following five shutout innings by Donato, Collado struck out Nick Allen and got Larazo Arementeros to look at strike three to work out of the jam.
Collado retired the Snappers in order in the seventh, the only 1-2-3 inning worked by Quad-Cities pitchers against a Beloit team that stranded 13 baserunners.
"Donato battled for five innings and Collado gave us a couple of good innings, too," Storey said. "We just didn’t give them any offensive help."