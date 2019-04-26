After nearly a month away, the Quad-Cities River Bandits decided to treat their fans to a little extra baseball Friday night.
They also delivered a thriller.
Alex Holderbach hit a walk-off two-run home run to left field to lift the Bandits to a 7-6 win in 12 innings, Quad-Cities' first game at Modern Woodmen Park after playing their first 19 games on the road this season.
The Bandits were the last team in pro baseball to play at home this season, the rising floodwaters of the Mississippi River and an unexpected project to raise railroad tracks next to the stadium turning Modern Woodmen Park into an island ballpark.
After blowing a one-run lead in the ninth inning, the Bandits had to rally twice to grab the win.
After Ricardo Cespedes gave Clinton the lead in the 11th inning, Jeremy Pena tied the game back up with an RBI ground out with one out in the bottom of the inning after the Bandits loaded the bases.
Then in the 12th inning, Jerar Encarnacion drove in two runs with a double off of reliever Devin Conn (1-0) to give Clinton the lead. David Hensley hit a one-out single to cut the score to 6-5, then Holderbach jumped on a 0-1 pitch from Tyler Mitzel (1-1) for a no-doubt home run, his first of the season.
Holderbach finished 2 for 6 with two RBIs while Cespedes finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs and made a pair of diving grabs in the eighth inning that prevented the Bandits from adding any insurance runs while holding a 3-2 lead.
The Bandits looked poised to win the game by that margin before Clinton's Thomas Jones hit a home run to left field, jumping on the first pitch from reliever Humberto Castellanos to tie the game in the ninth inning. Jones was hit in the head by Cody Deason in his first at-bat but after being examined by the trainer, stayed in the game.
Castellanos recovered, striking out the side in the 10th inning as Quad-Cities pitchers finished with 21 strikeouts on the night, moving their season total to 248 through the first 20 games.
The Bandits had a great chance to win the game in the 10th inning but Clinton third baseman Bubba Hollins made a leaping play to knock down a line drive by Alex Holderbach, recording an out at third and preventing the winning run from scoring.
Deason worked out of early trouble in the top of the first inning, striking out the side to strand runners at second and third, Clinton's Manuel Rodriguez found himself in similar trouble in the bottom of the frame.
With two outs and runners on second and third, Rodriguez got David Hensley to hit a ground ball to shortstop Christopher Torres. Torres shorted the throw to first, allowing two runs to score and the Bandits to take an early 2-0 lead.
Rodriguez only lasted 2 1/3 innings, pulled after allowing a double and a walk in the third inning.
Austin Dennis hit an RBI single off reliever C.J. Carter to score Scott Schreiber and up the Q-C lead to 3-0 in the inning.
The LumberKings rallied back in the fourth inning, with Ricardo Cespedes knocking in two runs with a two-out single. Samuel Castro drew a walk in the next at-bat, ending Deason's night, with the River Bandits pitcher striking out eight in 3 2/3 innings.
Matt Ruppenthal picked up where Deason left off, striking out six batters in 4 1/3 innings and keeping the LumberKings from tying the game in the seventh inning, working around a lead-off error to strand the runner at third base.